It may just be easier to say it faster, but doesn’t your pillow deserve to be enunciated properly?
In a sentence: I love my pelluh and my bed more than Mondays.
It may just be easier to say it faster, but doesn’t your pillow deserve to be enunciated properly?
In a sentence: I love my pelluh and my bed more than Mondays.
Kurt Hanson is the Breaking News and Courts reporter for the Daily Herald. He can be reached at (801) 344-2560 or khanson@heraldextra.com. Follow him on Twitter: @hansonherald.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.