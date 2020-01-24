If you're looking for an Alpine winter wonderland, look no further.
The Pine Hollow Trail in American Fork Canyon is accessible year-round and is about a 4.4-mile loop, according to AllTrails.
Wear snowshoes, spikes or waterproof shoes as you will likely encounter snow and/or mud.
Location: You can access the Pine Hollow Trailhead from the Alpine Loop Road. The trailhead is 10.8 miles from the American Fork booth/fee station found at the west entrance of the canyon.
About nine miles in you will see a road going off to the left to Tibble Fork Reservoir. Do not take this road but continue to the right as you head south up through some hairpin turns. On the second hairpin turn, the trailhead will be on your right.
From November to May you will not be able to continue any further as the gate will be closed just above the trailhead parking lot. The trail starts across the street from the parking lot just east of the road.