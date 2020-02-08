If you are the adventuresome type of diner, one who is perfectly willing to expand your previous horizons of what ingredient combinations work on a pizza, then visiting Pizzeria Limone should definitely be on your agenda. The restaurant's lofty goal to produce "the best Neapolitan style pizza on the planet" is proudly stated right on its website. One of their most popular pizzas is their Margherita Napoli with marinara, mozzarella, basil, olive oil and parmigiano reggiano.
Location: 1249 E. Main St., Lehi