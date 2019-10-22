The season of ghosts and ghouls has arrived, meaning it's time to stock up on the candy and get ready to offer up some tricks and treats. If door-to-door isn't your style, though, there are still plenty of ways to trick or treat this Halloween season. Here are 25 different options in Utah County between now and Halloween.

Trunk or Treat with Encircle

At Trunk or Treat with Encircle, all ages welcome, no masks allowed. 

Where: Encircle; 91 W. 200 South, Provo

When: 6-8 p.m., Thursday

More info: https://facebook.com/events/2418712705074001

Lehi Halloween Extravaganza

Enjoy the fun of the Halloween Extravaganza with a rock wall, photos and a sloppy joe dinner.

Where: Lehi Legacy Center, 123 N. Center St., Lehi

When: 5-8 p.m., Friday

Cost: $4-$4.50

More info: http://lehitout.gov

Lindon Halloween Carnival

The carnival in Lindon will include a fire dancer, spook alley, prizes, tattoo-ween and, of course, trick-or-treating. The event is free.

Where: Lindon Community Center; 25 N. Main St., Lindon

When: 5:30 p.m., Friday

More info: http://lindoncity.org

Pleasant Grove Halloween Pirate's Cove

Pleasant Grove will host its annual Halloween celebration with a family costume contest, vendors trick or treat lane, games, contests and prizes.

Where: Pleasant Grove Recreation; 547 S. Locust Ave., Pleasant Grove

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Friday

Cost: $7 admission with meal, $5 admission only; 2 and under free ($9 and $6 at the door)

More info: https://facebook.com/events/2356491897907951

Spanish Fork Trick or Treat

The Spanish Fork and Salem Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Main Street Trick or Treat in Spanish Fork.

Where: Along Main Street from 400 North to Center Street in Spanish Fork

When: 1-3 p.m., Saturday

More info: https://spanishfork-chamber.com/trickortreat.html

Salem Fork Trick or Treat

Along with the Spanish Fork Trick or Treat, the Spanish Fork and Salem Area Chamber of Commerce will host a trick or treat in Salem.

Where: Salem Activity Center; 60 N. 100 East, Salem

When: 1-3 p.m., Saturday

More info: https://spanishfork-chamber.com/trickortreat.html

Cornbelly’s Trick or Treat Parade

Cornbelly’s offers tons of fun events through the season, including a Trick or Treat Parade, where those who are there early can get treats from the Pumpkin Princess and Fairy Godmother.

Where: Cornbelly’s at Thanksgiving Point, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Cost: Free with Cornbelly’s admission

More info: http://cornbellys.com/special-events

Halloween Town in Eagle Mountain

Enjoy Eagle Mountain’s Halloween event with balloon artists, a car show, a dog costume contest, games and candy.

Where: Nolen Park, 7862 N. Tinamous Road, Eagle Mountain

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday

More info: https://eaglemountaincity.com/calendar/halloween-town

Provo Halloween Carnival

Provo will host its annual event with candy, games, spooks, tricks and treats.

Where: Provo Recreation Center

When: 4:30-7 p.m. or 7:30-10 p.m., Saturday

More info: http://provo.org

Orem Police Department Trunk or Treat

The annual Trunk or Treat event hosted by the Orem Police Department will have an hour from 5-6 p.m. dedicated for those with autism and other disabilities.

Where: Mountain View High School, 665 W. Center St., Orem

When: 5-6 p.m. for those with disabilities, 6-9 p.m. for general public, Saturday

More info: https://facebook.com/events/763788524064663

Alpine Main Street Trick or Treat

Presented by the Lone Peak Business Alliance, the Alpine Main Street Trick or Treat event will include candy, free hot chocolate at city hall, a family-friendly haunted house at Alpine Fitness as well as food trucks and live entertainment at Legacy Park.

Where: Main Street, Alpine

When: 5-7 p.m., Monday

More info: https://facebook.com/events/524524461635441

Vineyard Boo-A-Palooza

The Vineyard Halloween party will include character-themed trick-or-treating presented by Vineyard businesses and city departments.

Where: Vineyard Grove Park; 350 N. 100 East, Vineyard

When: 5:30-7 p.m., Monday

More info: https://facebook.com/events/2455245878045605

Walker Sanderson Trunk or Treat and Blood Drive

This trunk or treat event will include food trucks, games, candy, balloons, a photo booth and hot chocolate. 

Where: Walker Sanderson; 646 E. 800 North, Orem

When: 5-7 p.m., Tuesday

More info: https://facebook.com/events/403923137171829

Halloween Trick Or Treat at Provo Towne Centre

Head to Provo Towne Centre Mall in Provo all day to trick or treat.

Where: Provo Towne Centre Mall; 1200 Towne Center Blvd., Provo

When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Oct. 31

More info: https://provotownecentre.com/events/halloween-trick-or-treat-at-provo-towne-centre

Highland Story Time 

The Highland City Library will host a spooky Story Time with a trick or treat event directly following at the city offices.

Where: Highland City Library; 5400 W. Civic Center Drive, Highland

When: 11 a.m., Oct. 31

More info: https://highlandcity.org

Springville Trick or Treat on Main Street

Head to Springville for a safe trick-or-treating event, with businesses along both sides of Main Street

Where: Main Street, Springville

When: 3-5 p.m., Oct. 31

More info: https://facebook.com/events/2564049173647618

Pleasant Grove Treats in the Park

Head to Pleasant Grove for a safe place to trick or treat with the police, fire department and businesses from around the city. 

Where: Downtown Park; 200 S. Main St., Pleasant Grove

When: 3-5 p.m., Oct. 31

More info: https://plgrove.org

Trick or Treat on Center Street in Provo

Get spooked in downtown Provo at the annual trick or treat event.

Where: Downtown Provo

When: 3-6 p.m., Oct. 31

More info: http://downtownprovo.org

American Fork Trick or Treat on Main Street

Take a costumed walk down Main Street and trick or treat at local businesses.

Where: Robinson Park

When: 3:30-5:30 p.m., Oct. 31

More info: http://americanforkchamber.org

Lehi Trick or Treat on Main Street

Head down Main Street for a fun, safe trick-or-treating event.

Where: Lehi Main Street

When: 4-6 p.m., Oct. 31

More info: https://facebook.com/events/418830169065507

Bennion Veterans Home Trick or Treating

Head to Payson to trick or treat with the veteran residents at Bennion Veterans Home. No masks allowed. The home is also accepting candy donations.

Where: Bennion Veterans Home; 1551 N. Main St., Payson

When: 4-6 p.m., Wednesday

More info: https://facebook.com/events/399646327600002

Ken Garff Trunk or Treat

The annual Trunk or Treat event includes “boo-tifully” decorated trunks and plenty of candy.

Where: Ken Garff American Fork; 597 E. 1000 South, American Fork

When: 4-6 p.m., Oct. 31

More info: https://facebook.com/events/759248867829917

University Place Trick or Treat

University Place will host a mall-wide trick-or-treating event, in a safe, warm and fun environment. 

Where: University Place; 575 E. University Parkway, Orem

When: 4-7 p.m., Oct. 31

More info: https://facebook.com/events/392768888285713

Santaquin Community Trunk-or-Treat

Decorate your trunk and bring a bag of candy to share with kids. 

Where: Centennial Park; 300 W. 100 South, Santaquin

When: 6 p.m, Oct. 31

More info: https://santaquin.org/news/what_s_new/community_trunk_or_treat

Trick or Treat at the Elk Ridge Fire Station

Trick or treat with the firefighters in Elk Ridge, in the department’s second annual event.

Where: Elk Ridge Fire Department; 80 E. Park Drive, Elk Ridge

When: 6-9 p.m., Oct. 31

More info: https://facebook.com/events/968330033539043

