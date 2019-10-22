The season of ghosts and ghouls has arrived, meaning it's time to stock up on the candy and get ready to offer up some tricks and treats. If door-to-door isn't your style, though, there are still plenty of ways to trick or treat this Halloween season. Here are 25 different options in Utah County between now and Halloween.
Trunk or Treat with Encircle
At Trunk or Treat with Encircle, all ages welcome, no masks allowed.
Where: Encircle; 91 W. 200 South, Provo
When: 6-8 p.m., Thursday
More info: https://facebook.com/events/2418712705074001
Lehi Halloween Extravaganza
Enjoy the fun of the Halloween Extravaganza with a rock wall, photos and a sloppy joe dinner.
Where: Lehi Legacy Center, 123 N. Center St., Lehi
When: 5-8 p.m., Friday
Cost: $4-$4.50
More info: http://lehitout.gov
Lindon Halloween Carnival
The carnival in Lindon will include a fire dancer, spook alley, prizes, tattoo-ween and, of course, trick-or-treating. The event is free.
Where: Lindon Community Center; 25 N. Main St., Lindon
When: 5:30 p.m., Friday
More info: http://lindoncity.org
Pleasant Grove Halloween Pirate's Cove
Pleasant Grove will host its annual Halloween celebration with a family costume contest, vendors trick or treat lane, games, contests and prizes.
Where: Pleasant Grove Recreation; 547 S. Locust Ave., Pleasant Grove
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Friday
Cost: $7 admission with meal, $5 admission only; 2 and under free ($9 and $6 at the door)
More info: https://facebook.com/events/2356491897907951
Spanish Fork Trick or Treat
The Spanish Fork and Salem Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Main Street Trick or Treat in Spanish Fork.
Where: Along Main Street from 400 North to Center Street in Spanish Fork
When: 1-3 p.m., Saturday
More info: https://spanishfork-chamber.com/trickortreat.html
Salem Fork Trick or Treat
Along with the Spanish Fork Trick or Treat, the Spanish Fork and Salem Area Chamber of Commerce will host a trick or treat in Salem.
Where: Salem Activity Center; 60 N. 100 East, Salem
When: 1-3 p.m., Saturday
More info: https://spanishfork-chamber.com/trickortreat.html
Cornbelly’s Trick or Treat Parade
Cornbelly’s offers tons of fun events through the season, including a Trick or Treat Parade, where those who are there early can get treats from the Pumpkin Princess and Fairy Godmother.
Where: Cornbelly’s at Thanksgiving Point, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Cost: Free with Cornbelly’s admission
More info: http://cornbellys.com/special-events
Halloween Town in Eagle Mountain
Enjoy Eagle Mountain’s Halloween event with balloon artists, a car show, a dog costume contest, games and candy.
Where: Nolen Park, 7862 N. Tinamous Road, Eagle Mountain
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday
More info: https://eaglemountaincity.com/calendar/halloween-town
Provo Halloween Carnival
Provo will host its annual event with candy, games, spooks, tricks and treats.
Where: Provo Recreation Center
When: 4:30-7 p.m. or 7:30-10 p.m., Saturday
More info: http://provo.org
Orem Police Department Trunk or Treat
The annual Trunk or Treat event hosted by the Orem Police Department will have an hour from 5-6 p.m. dedicated for those with autism and other disabilities.
Where: Mountain View High School, 665 W. Center St., Orem
When: 5-6 p.m. for those with disabilities, 6-9 p.m. for general public, Saturday
More info: https://facebook.com/events/763788524064663
Alpine Main Street Trick or Treat
Presented by the Lone Peak Business Alliance, the Alpine Main Street Trick or Treat event will include candy, free hot chocolate at city hall, a family-friendly haunted house at Alpine Fitness as well as food trucks and live entertainment at Legacy Park.
Where: Main Street, Alpine
When: 5-7 p.m., Monday
More info: https://facebook.com/events/524524461635441
Vineyard Boo-A-Palooza
The Vineyard Halloween party will include character-themed trick-or-treating presented by Vineyard businesses and city departments.
Where: Vineyard Grove Park; 350 N. 100 East, Vineyard
When: 5:30-7 p.m., Monday
More info: https://facebook.com/events/2455245878045605
Walker Sanderson Trunk or Treat and Blood Drive
This trunk or treat event will include food trucks, games, candy, balloons, a photo booth and hot chocolate.
Where: Walker Sanderson; 646 E. 800 North, Orem
When: 5-7 p.m., Tuesday
More info: https://facebook.com/events/403923137171829
Halloween Trick Or Treat at Provo Towne Centre
Head to Provo Towne Centre Mall in Provo all day to trick or treat.
Where: Provo Towne Centre Mall; 1200 Towne Center Blvd., Provo
When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Oct. 31
More info: https://provotownecentre.com/events/halloween-trick-or-treat-at-provo-towne-centre
Highland Story Time
The Highland City Library will host a spooky Story Time with a trick or treat event directly following at the city offices.
Where: Highland City Library; 5400 W. Civic Center Drive, Highland
When: 11 a.m., Oct. 31
More info: https://highlandcity.org
Springville Trick or Treat on Main Street
Head to Springville for a safe trick-or-treating event, with businesses along both sides of Main Street
Where: Main Street, Springville
When: 3-5 p.m., Oct. 31
More info: https://facebook.com/events/2564049173647618
Pleasant Grove Treats in the Park
Head to Pleasant Grove for a safe place to trick or treat with the police, fire department and businesses from around the city.
Where: Downtown Park; 200 S. Main St., Pleasant Grove
When: 3-5 p.m., Oct. 31
More info: https://plgrove.org
Trick or Treat on Center Street in Provo
Get spooked in downtown Provo at the annual trick or treat event.
Where: Downtown Provo
When: 3-6 p.m., Oct. 31
More info: http://downtownprovo.org
American Fork Trick or Treat on Main Street
Take a costumed walk down Main Street and trick or treat at local businesses.
Where: Robinson Park
When: 3:30-5:30 p.m., Oct. 31
More info: http://americanforkchamber.org
Lehi Trick or Treat on Main Street
Head down Main Street for a fun, safe trick-or-treating event.
Where: Lehi Main Street
When: 4-6 p.m., Oct. 31
More info: https://facebook.com/events/418830169065507
Bennion Veterans Home Trick or Treating
Head to Payson to trick or treat with the veteran residents at Bennion Veterans Home. No masks allowed. The home is also accepting candy donations.
Where: Bennion Veterans Home; 1551 N. Main St., Payson
When: 4-6 p.m., Wednesday
More info: https://facebook.com/events/399646327600002
Ken Garff Trunk or Treat
The annual Trunk or Treat event includes “boo-tifully” decorated trunks and plenty of candy.
Where: Ken Garff American Fork; 597 E. 1000 South, American Fork
When: 4-6 p.m., Oct. 31
More info: https://facebook.com/events/759248867829917
University Place Trick or Treat
University Place will host a mall-wide trick-or-treating event, in a safe, warm and fun environment.
Where: University Place; 575 E. University Parkway, Orem
When: 4-7 p.m., Oct. 31
More info: https://facebook.com/events/392768888285713
Santaquin Community Trunk-or-Treat
Decorate your trunk and bring a bag of candy to share with kids.
Where: Centennial Park; 300 W. 100 South, Santaquin
When: 6 p.m, Oct. 31
More info: https://santaquin.org/news/what_s_new/community_trunk_or_treat
Trick or Treat at the Elk Ridge Fire Station
Trick or treat with the firefighters in Elk Ridge, in the department’s second annual event.
Where: Elk Ridge Fire Department; 80 E. Park Drive, Elk Ridge
When: 6-9 p.m., Oct. 31
More info: https://facebook.com/events/968330033539043