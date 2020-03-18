Your kids have been cooped up all winter, and now that its spring, you can head to a park to help them get out their energy. With all the great parks in Utah County, you could even try different parks every night. Here are some of the favorite parks in the area.
However, keep in mind that Utah County is currently enforcing regulations limiting parks to fewer than 10 people at a time as of March 18.
Please use discretion when choosing whether to go out in public.
Vineyard Grove Park
Probably the newest entry on the list, Vineyard Grove Park opened in Vineyard over the summer and has remained busy almost ever since. The park sports the largest splash pad in Utah County, basketball courts, tennis courts, a playground, zipline and acres of open space for the kids to play on.
Location: 350 N. 100 East, Vineyard
Discovery Park
Discovery Park is a favorite among adults and kids alike. The huge wooden playground features tons of swings, slides, tunnels and forts.
Location: 1550 N. 100 East, Pleasant Grove
Neptune Park
Neptune Park offers unique play equipment, soccer fields, a large pavilion, picnic tables, a stage and six basketball courts. Let out your inner child on the great climbing equipment.
Location: 452 W. 400 North, Saratoga Springs
Pioneer Park
Located near downtown Provo, Pioneer Park is a great place to enjoy some outdoor space. It has a new splash pad and a playground for the kids.
Location: 500 W. Center St., Provo
North Park (Spanish Fork)
Spanish Fork's North Park features a splash pad and playgrounds for kids from the littlest tots to the preteens.
Location: 1185 N. 400 East, Spanish Fork
Palisade Park
Orem’s Palisade Park is one of the newer parks in the area, built on the former Cascade Golf Course. It is 22-acres and includes a playground, tennis courts and walking path.
Location: 1313 E. 800 North, Orem
Orem All-Together Playground
The All-Together Playground in Orem opened as an inclusive play area for children of all ages and abilities.
Location: 100 N. State Street, east of Orem City Center offices
Wines Park (Lehi)
Wines Park in Lehi has several fun playground fixtures, including climbing and spinning toys.
Location: 100 E. 600 North, Lehi
Creekside Park
You may know Creekside Park in Alpine in the summers, but it also has three playgrounds and plenty of open green space.
Location: 100 S. 600 East, Alpine
Scera Park
If you've got older kids, SCERA Park has lots of open space to play a game of flag football or Frisbee. Bring games like Bocce Ball, croquet or badminton. Going to the park is a great way to play if you don't have a big enough backyard, or to host a large group of people.
Location: 701 S. State St., Orem
Nielson's Grove
Nielsen's Grove Park is home to the Nielsen's Grove Museum and has a duck pond and playground. It also has a large grass area and a greenhouse.
Location: 2000 S. Sandhill Road, Orem
Bicentennial Park
Bicentennial Park was constructed in 1976, the bicentennial anniversary of our nation's founding.
Bicentennial Park is home to a dog park, a disc golf course and a boardwalk through the natural wetlands in the area.
Location: 1600 E. 1440 South, Provo
Knoll Park
Knoll Park is well known for the annual Duck Tape Regatta, held as part of Salem Days, but it's a great place to visit all year. Head to Salem Pond to feed the ducks and other water-loving birds.
Location: 150 W. 300 South, Salem
Vivian Park
Provo Canyon has no shortage of cool parks to visit, with waterfalls and hiking trails aplenty. Head up to Vivian Park to have a picnic, fish on the river or enjoy the Heber Creeper train.
Location: 4988 N. South Fork Road, Provo Canyon