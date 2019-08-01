With the summer in full swing, it’s a great time to get out and enjoy baseball, America’s favorite pastime, and this week you can do it with the help of the Orem Owlz.
The fun starts Saturday with the Orem Owlz Baseball Camp at The Orchard at University Place, 575 E. University Parkway in Orem, which includes an hour of interaction and instruction from players and coaches. The event includes a session for ages 7-11 and a second session for 12-14. Both sessions are priced at $5 per attendee (they need to bring a glove and bat) and include swag and a ticket voucher for all who come. Get details at this link.
Saturday night is also a home game for the Owlz against Grand Junction with a follow-up game Sunday afternoon. Games are played at the Brent Brown Ballpark, 800 W. University Parkway in Orem, with Saturday night’s game at 7:05 p.m. Sunday’s game set for 4:05 p.m. For more information on the Owlz, or to purchase tickets, click here.