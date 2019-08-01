Orem Owlz shortstop Livan Soto (7) beats the tag by Ogden Raptors third baseman Jefrey Souffront (29) after successfully stealing second and third bases during a game between the Orem Owlz and the Ogden Raptors on June 29, 2018, at UCCU Ballpark in Orem. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald