Though baseball is clearly the dominant theme at Patriot Park with a strong nod toward those who have served and sacrificed for our freedoms, it’s fun to note that it’s not the only type of ball you can hit at the complex. A series of eight pickleball courts have also found purchase in the park, due to growing popularity in the community.
“It has become really popular among all ages,” Johnson said of the game, noting that the addition of the courts has brought a wave of positive feedback. “We’re getting residents who are just excited for it to be open.”
Pickleball courts are not yet in high supply in Utah County, so Saratoga Springs’ addition of them to Patriot Park is something that can draw visitors from across Utah County to the unique amenity.