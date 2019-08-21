Kids on the Move offers both childcare evenings and respite evenings for parents of special needs children who need a little break from their 24/7 care responsibilities. Opportunities are available across the state, particularly in Orem, Springville and Lehi.
At respite evenings, volunteers play with and befriend a single child, one-on-one, with a nurse on duty to assist if needed. On childcare evenings, volunteers watch over special needs children while their parents are attending a Kids on the Move educational workshop.
To find out more, go to https://kotm.org/volunteer-portal.