Autism friendly businesses 04
Skyler Moore disinfects the toys in the library at Kids On The Move on Monday, March 19, 2018, in Orem. Moore generally spends one hour cleaning the toys.

Kids on the Move offers both childcare evenings and respite evenings for parents of special needs children who need a little break from their 24/7 care responsibilities. Opportunities are available across the state, particularly in Orem, Springville and Lehi.

At respite evenings, volunteers play with and befriend a single child, one-on-one, with a nurse on duty to assist if needed. On childcare evenings, volunteers watch over special needs children while their parents are attending a Kids on the Move educational workshop.

To find out more, go to https://kotm.org/volunteer-portal.