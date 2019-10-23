Head to Pleasant Grove for a safe place to trick or treat with the police, fire department and businesses from around the city.
Where: Downtown Park; 200 S. Main St., Pleasant Grove
When: 3-5 p.m., Oct. 31
More info: https://plgrove.org
Head to Pleasant Grove for a safe place to trick or treat with the police, fire department and businesses from around the city.
Where: Downtown Park; 200 S. Main St., Pleasant Grove
When: 3-5 p.m., Oct. 31
More info: https://plgrove.org
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.