It’s not just the ropes that make the playground unique though. Interspersed are a variety of climbing structures, including a rock wall, metal poles and steps and even a giant boulder structure perfect for climbing. While most other playgrounds boast a few places to climb, it’s not uncommon to see older kids especially climbing on structures where they probably shouldn’t be. At North Park, the entire play area is designed so that’s not really an issue, as pretty much everything from top to bottom is meant to be played on and enjoyed.