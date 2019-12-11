Salem presents its annual Pond Town Christmas display with lights floating on the pond in Knoll Park.
When: Nov. 28-Jan 1, 5:30-11 p.m.
Where: Knoll Park, 150 W. 300 South, Salem
Cost: Free
More info: http://salemcity.org/pond-town-christmas.htm
