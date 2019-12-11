Monday Close-Up: Salem Pond Town Christmas 16
Floating light displays illuminate Salem Pond during Salem’s annual Pond Town Christmas celebration Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Salem presents its annual Pond Town Christmas display with lights floating on the pond in Knoll Park.

When: Nov. 28-Jan 1, 5:30-11 p.m.

Where: Knoll Park, 150 W. 300 South, Salem

Cost: Free

More info: http://salemcity.org/pond-town-christmas.htm

