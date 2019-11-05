It says a lot of your character when your nickname is "The Destroying Angel of Mormondom."
Porter Rockwell was almost as famous (or infamous, depending on who you talk to) as Wyatt Earp or Pat Garrett of frontier fame.
Rockwell was a close friend and body guard of Joseph Smith. Smith even once told him if he didn't cut his hair, "no bullet or blade" would harm him.
You can imagine with an admonition like that that Rockwell let his hair down, both on his head and face. The lumbering Rockwell was a peace officer in Salt Lake City and even operated the old Hot Springs Hotel near the Point of the Mountain.