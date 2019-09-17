A broken sewer line was the nail in the coffin for Porter's Place in Lehi. The restaurant closed last Christmas due to a water line break in the building. However, the official permanent closure was announced later in January when Lehi City, who owned the building, "decided to forego making repairs to the building and will instead issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) that includes the sale of the property.”
Porter’s Place opened in 1971 on Lehi’s Main Street, though some of the furnishings in the restaurant are even older than that.
The restaurant opened a new location in Eureka.