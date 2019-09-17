Broken sewer pipe closes Lehi's Porter's Place 11
The exterior of Porter's Place restaurant stands along Main Street on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Lehi. A broken sewer pipe has caused the restaurant to close. In mid-January, the city of Lehi announced the city-owned building would not be repaired. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

A broken sewer line was the nail in the coffin for Porter's Place in Lehi. The restaurant closed last Christmas due to a water line break in the building. However, the official permanent closure was announced later in January when Lehi City, who owned the building, "decided to forego making repairs to the building and will instead issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) that includes the sale of the property.”

Porter’s Place opened in 1971 on Lehi’s Main Street, though some of the furnishings in the restaurant are even older than that. 

The restaurant opened a new location in Eureka. 

