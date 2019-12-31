When the highly inked singer/songwriter and Utah resident Post Malone takes to the mic at a sold-out Vivint Smart Home Arena, it’s not those tattoos people are talking about. It’s his easily identified, vibrato-laced vocals and musical style that can be considered rock, R&B, trap, blues and country.
Malone is successfully and uniquely bridging the gap between a wide variety of musical genres. Many first-time listeners might classify Posty in hip-hop. But with popular songs like “Better Now” and “Wow.” topping pop charts and “Sunflower,” his song with Swae Lee that was featured on the 2018 animated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” he is a great, if unconventional, example of a crossover entertainer.
When it comes to his performance style, Malone likes to keep things simple-yet-impactful, allowing audiences to say, “Wow.”
Click here for review and setlist.
— Jenn Durrant