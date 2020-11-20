North Alabama is going to come in fired up to show what they can do against a Top 10 opponent and the Lion defense is going to make a few nice plays. Then BYU will get in a groove, score touchdowns on five or six straight possessions while getting defensive stops and start putting in younger players to get more experience.
Prediction
Jared Lloyd
Jared is the BYU football reporter for the Daily Herald.
