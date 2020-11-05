With both teams having put up points in bunches so far in 2020, many experts are predicting a shootout. Of course, neither the Cougars nor the Broncos have faced an opponent of the caliber they will face Friday night (although Houston might be somewhat close). Look for another exciting game with both defenses playing better than expected with the outcome decided in the final quarter. This time Isaiah Kaufusi and the BYU defense make the key stop to secure the victory for the Cougars.
BYU 29, Boise State 23