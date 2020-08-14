Here’s a look at yesterday’s scores and today’s events in Utah Valley high school athletics:

Thursday’s scores

GIRLS SOCCER

Region 8

Springville 2, Park City 1

Maple Mountain 5, Salem Hills 2

Wasatch 4, Spanish Fork 1

Payson at Provo, 7 p.m.

Nonregion

Viewmont 3, Mountain View 0

Millard 4, Maeser 3

South Sevier at ALA, late

Timpview at Corner Canyon, late

Orem at Stansbury, late

Cedar Valley at Pleasant Grove, late

St. George tournament

Skyridge at Desert Hills, late

Westlake at Snow Canyon, late

VOLLEYBALL

American Fork at Mountain View, late

Friday’s schedule

FOOTBALL

Lehi at American Fork, 7 p.m.

Lone Peak at Timpview, 7 p.m.

Maple Mountain at Cedar Valley, 7 p.m.

Orem at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Pleasant Grove at Riverton, 7 p.m.

Skyridge at Alta, 7 p.m.

Westlake at Woods Cross, 7 p.m.

Timpanogos at Hillcrest, 7 p.m.

Provo at Logan, 7 p.m.

Springville at Dixie, 7 p.m.

Salem Hills at Mountain Crest, 7 p.m.

Payson at Canyon View, 7 p.m.

ALA at Carbon, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Ogden at Lone Peak, 3:30 p.m.

St. George tournament

Pleasant Grove vs. Snow Canyon

Skyridge vs. Desert Hills

Westlake at Desert Hills

Cache Valley tournament

Spanish Fork

VOLLEYBALL

Richfield at Timpanogos, 6 p.m.

Ridgeline at Springville, 6 p.m.

Taylorsville at Maple Mountain, 6 p.m.

