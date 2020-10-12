Here’s a look at Thursday’s and Friday's prep results along with Saturday’s schedule of events Utah Valley schools, as well:
MONDAY’S RESULTS
VOLLEYBALL
Region 7
Timpanogos at Mountain View, 6 p.m.
Region 10
Cedar Valley at Juan Diego, 6 p.m.
Region 15
American Heritage at Merit, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
GIRLS SOCCER
6A state second round
Weber at American Fork, 4 p.m.
Westlake at Lone Peak, 4 p.m.
Riverton at Pleasant Grove, 4 p.m.
5A state second round
Murray at Maple Mountain, 4 p.m.
Brighton at Springville, 4 p.m.
Salem Hills at Bonneville, 4 p.m.
Timpanogos at Lehi, 4 p.m.
Mountain View at Farmington, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Region 4
American Fork at Pleasant Grove, 6 p.m.
Skyridge at Westlake, 6 p.m.
Lone Peak at Corner Canyon, 6 p.m.
Region 7
Lehi at Timpview, 6 p.m.
Region 8
Provo at Wasatch, 6 p.m.
Springville at Spanish Fork, 6 p.m.
Maple Mountain at Park City, 6 p.m.
Payson at Salem Hills, 6 p.m.
Region 10
Ogden at Cedar Valley, 6 p.m.
Region 14
Maeser at ALA, 6 p.m.
Region 15
Merit at Freedom Prep, 6 p.m.
1A
Dugway at Tintic, 6 p.m.