Here’s a look at Monday’s prep results along with Tuesday’s schedule of events for Utah Valley schools:

MONDAY’S RESULTS

VOLLEYBALL

Region 4

Lone Peak at Westlake, 6 p.m.

Region 7

Mountain Ridge at Lehi, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

GIRLS SOCCER

6A semifinals at Rio Tinto Stadium

American Fork vs. Fremont, 4 p.m.

Davis vs. Pleasant Grove, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Region 4

Skyridge at American Fork, 6 p.m.

Corner Canyon at Pleasant Grove, 6 p.m.

Region 7

Lehi at Timpanogos, 6 p.m.

Mountain View at Alta, 6 p.m.

Region 8

Provo at Maple Mountain, 6 p.m.

Payson at Springville, 6 p.m.

Park City at Spanish Fork, 6 p.m.

Salem Hills at Wasatch, 6 p.m.

Region 14

North Sanpete at ALA, 6 p.m.

Manti at Maeser, 6 p.m.

Region 15

UMA-CW at Freedom Prep, 5:30 p.m.

APA Draper at American Heritage, 5:30 p.m.

Region 17

APA-WV at Rockwell, 7 p.m.

