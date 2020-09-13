Here's a look at the scores from Friday's and Saturday's games, as well as the schedule of today's events in Utah Valley high school athletics:

Friday's scores

FOOTBALL

Region 7

Timpview 43, Mountain Ridge 3

Region 8

Springville 41, Provo 14

Wasatch 26, Spanish Fork 17

Region 10

Mountain View 49, Uintah 0

Cedar Valley 28, Ben Lomond 21

Nonregion

Lone Peak 24, Orem 7

Pleasant Grove 35, Lehi 29 (OT)

Skyridge 68, Jordan 7

American Fork 56, Herriman 6

Bingham 24, Westlake 3

Maple Mountain 35, Murray 9

Summit Academy at Timpanogos, 7 p.m.

Salem Hills 43, Highland 10

ALA 34, Judge 0

South Summit 34, Payson 12

VOLLEYBALL

Nonregion

Pleasant Grove 2, Mountain Ridge 1

Corner Canyon 2, Orem 0

Layton 2, Cedar Valley 1

Viewmont 2, Skyridge 0

Viewmont 2, Orem 1

Timpanogos 2, Brighton 1

Ridgeline 2, Cedar Valley 0

Skyridge 2, Orem 0

American Fork 2, Union 0

Corner Canyon 2, Skyridge 0

Union 2, Spanish Fork 1

Pleasant Grove 2, Weber 0

Saturday's scores

VOLLEYBALL

Mountain Crest 3, Cedar Valley 0

Fremont 2, Timpanogos 0

Orem 3, Weber 0

Skyridge 3, Dixie 0

Lehi 3, Desert Hills 2

American Fork 3, Pleasant Grove 2

Pleasant Grove 3, Corner Canyon 0

Pleasant Grove 3, Fremont 2

Skyridge 3, Alta 0

Layton 3, Cedar Valley 0

Mountain Ridge 3, Skyridge 0

Union 3, Lehi 2

Monday's schedule

GIRLS SOCCER

Region 10

Cedar Valley at Tooele, 3:30 p.m.

