Here's a look at the scores from Friday's and Saturday's games, as well as the schedule of today's events in Utah Valley high school athletics:
Friday's scores
FOOTBALL
Region 7
Timpview 43, Mountain Ridge 3
Region 8
Springville 41, Provo 14
Wasatch 26, Spanish Fork 17
Region 10
Mountain View 49, Uintah 0
Cedar Valley 28, Ben Lomond 21
Nonregion
Lone Peak 24, Orem 7
Pleasant Grove 35, Lehi 29 (OT)
Skyridge 68, Jordan 7
American Fork 56, Herriman 6
Bingham 24, Westlake 3
Maple Mountain 35, Murray 9
Summit Academy at Timpanogos, 7 p.m.
Salem Hills 43, Highland 10
ALA 34, Judge 0
South Summit 34, Payson 12
VOLLEYBALL
Nonregion
Pleasant Grove 2, Mountain Ridge 1
Corner Canyon 2, Orem 0
Layton 2, Cedar Valley 1
Viewmont 2, Skyridge 0
Viewmont 2, Orem 1
Timpanogos 2, Brighton 1
Ridgeline 2, Cedar Valley 0
Skyridge 2, Orem 0
American Fork 2, Union 0
Corner Canyon 2, Skyridge 0
Union 2, Spanish Fork 1
Pleasant Grove 2, Weber 0
Saturday's scores
VOLLEYBALL
Mountain Crest 3, Cedar Valley 0
Fremont 2, Timpanogos 0
Orem 3, Weber 0
Skyridge 3, Dixie 0
Lehi 3, Desert Hills 2
American Fork 3, Pleasant Grove 2
Pleasant Grove 3, Corner Canyon 0
Pleasant Grove 3, Fremont 2
Skyridge 3, Alta 0
Layton 3, Cedar Valley 0
Mountain Ridge 3, Skyridge 0
Union 3, Lehi 2
Monday's schedule
GIRLS SOCCER
Region 10
Cedar Valley at Tooele, 3:30 p.m.