Here's a look at Monday's results and Tuesday's schedule for Utah Valley high school athletics:
Tuesday's scores
GIRLS SOCCER
Region 4
Lone Peak 5, Corner Canyon 1
American Fork at Pleasant Grove, late
Skyridge at Westlake, late
Region 7
Mountain View 5, Mountain Ridge 2
Timpanogos at Timpview, late
Orem at Lehi, late
Region 8
Springville 4, Maple Mountain 3
Provo 2, Salem Hills 1
Payson at Spanish Fork, late
Region 14
Delta 6, ALA 1
Maeser 2, North Sanpete 1
VOLLEYBALL
Region 4
American Fork 3, Corner Canyon 0
Westlake at Pleasant Grove, late
Lone Peak at Skyridge, late
Region 7
Orem 3, Timpanogos 1
Lehi at Mountain Ridge, late
Region 8
Park City 3, Maple Mountain 1
Wasatch at Provo, late
Spanish Fork at Springville, late
Salem Hills at Payson, late
Region 10
Cedar Valley at Juan Diego, late
Region 14
Union 3, ALA 0
Maeser at Delta, late
Region 15
American Heritage at Merit, late
APA Draper at Freedom Prep, late
Region 17
Rockwell 3, UMA-HF 0
Wednesday's schedule
GIRLS SOCCER
Region 10
Juan Diego at Cedar Valley, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Nonregion
Merit at Tintic, 6 p.m.