Here's a look at Monday's results and Tuesday's schedule for Utah Valley high school athletics:

Tuesday's scores

GIRLS SOCCER

Region 4

Lone Peak 5, Corner Canyon 1

American Fork at Pleasant Grove, late

Skyridge at Westlake, late

Region 7

Mountain View 5, Mountain Ridge 2

Timpanogos at Timpview, late

Orem at Lehi, late

Region 8

Springville 4, Maple Mountain 3

Provo 2, Salem Hills 1

Payson at Spanish Fork, late

Region 14

Delta 6, ALA 1

Maeser 2, North Sanpete 1

VOLLEYBALL

Region 4

American Fork 3, Corner Canyon 0

Westlake at Pleasant Grove, late

Lone Peak at Skyridge, late

Region 7

Orem 3, Timpanogos 1

Lehi at Mountain Ridge, late

Region 8

Park City 3, Maple Mountain 1

Wasatch at Provo, late

Spanish Fork at Springville, late

Salem Hills at Payson, late

Region 10

Cedar Valley at Juan Diego, late

Region 14

Union 3, ALA 0

Maeser at Delta, late

Region 15

American Heritage at Merit, late

APA Draper at Freedom Prep, late

Region 17

Rockwell 3, UMA-HF 0

Wednesday's schedule

GIRLS SOCCER

Region 10

Juan Diego at Cedar Valley, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Nonregion

Merit at Tintic, 6 p.m.