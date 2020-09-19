Here's a look at Thursday's prep results along with Friday's schedule of events for Utah Valley schools:

Friday's scores

FOOTBALL

Region 4

Lone Peak 33, Westlake 7

Corner Canyon 38, Pleasant Grove 7

Skyridge 41, American Fork 9 

Region 8

Wasatch 49, Maple Mountain 20

Salem Hills 41, Spanish Fork 34

Region 10

Mountain View 49, Ben Lomond 10

Cedar Valley 42, Uintah 13

Region 14

Manti 35, ALA 7

Nonregion

Lehi 35, Provo 21

Timpview 58, Cyprus 6

Brighton 28, Springville 21

Payson 37, Hillcrest 7

Cottonwood 40, Timpanogos 27

GIRLS SOCCER

Region 4

Lone Peak 4, Westlake 1

2A North

American Heritage 4, North Summit 1

VOLLEYBALL

Region 8

Salem Hills 3, Wasatch 0

Monday's schedule

GIRLS SOCCER

Region 10

Cedar Valley at Ben Lomond, 3:30 p.m.

Follow Darnell Dickson on Twitter @darnellwrites or e-mail him at ddickson@heraldextra.com.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!