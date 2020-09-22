Here's a look at Tuesday's prep results along with Wednesday's schedule of events for Utah Valley schools:
Tuesday's scores
GIRLS SOCCER
Region 4
Lone Peak 2, Pleasant Grove 0
American Fork at Westlake, 7 p.m.
Skyridge at Corner Canyon, 3:30 p.m.
Region 7
Timpanogos 6, Orem 0
Alta at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Timpview at Mountain Ridge, 3:30 p.m.
Region 8
Springville 4, Provo 3
Wasatch 3, Payson 1
Park City at Maple Mountain, 4 p.m.
Spanish Fork at Salem Hills, 4 p.m.
Region 14
Maeser 3, Union 2
VOLLEYBALL
Region 4
American Fork 3, Skyridge 1
Lone Peak at Westlake, 6 p.m.
Pleasant Grove at Corner Canyon, 6 p.m.
Region 7
Lehi at Orem, 7 p.m.
Timpanogos at Timpview, 7 p.m.
Alta at Mountain View, 6 p.m.
Region 8
Spanish Fork 3, Provo 0
Maple Mountain 3, Payson 0
Salem Hills at Springville, 6 p.m.
Region 10
Stansbury at Cedar Valley, 6 p.m.
Region 14
North Sanpete 3, ALA 0
Maeser at Manti, 4 p.m.
Region 15
Merit at UMA-CW, 6 p.m.
American Heritage at Freedom Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Region 17
St. Joseph’s at Rockwell, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's schedule
GIRLS SOCCER
Region 10
Cedar Valley at Uintah, 3:30 p.m.