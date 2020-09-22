Here's a look at Tuesday's prep results along with Wednesday's schedule of events for Utah Valley schools:

Tuesday's scores

GIRLS SOCCER

Region 4

Lone Peak 2, Pleasant Grove 0

American Fork at Westlake, 7 p.m.

Skyridge at Corner Canyon, 3:30 p.m.

Region 7

Timpanogos 6, Orem 0

Alta at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Timpview at Mountain Ridge, 3:30 p.m.

Region 8

Springville 4, Provo 3

Wasatch 3, Payson 1

Park City at Maple Mountain, 4 p.m.

Spanish Fork at Salem Hills, 4 p.m.

Region 14

Maeser 3, Union 2

VOLLEYBALL

Region 4

American Fork 3, Skyridge 1

Lone Peak at Westlake, 6 p.m.

Pleasant Grove at Corner Canyon, 6 p.m.

Region 7

Lehi at Orem, 7 p.m.

Timpanogos at Timpview, 7 p.m.

Alta at Mountain View, 6 p.m.

Region 8

Spanish Fork 3, Provo 0

Maple Mountain 3, Payson 0

Salem Hills at Springville, 6 p.m.

Region 10

Stansbury at Cedar Valley, 6 p.m.

Region 14

North Sanpete 3, ALA 0

Maeser at Manti, 4 p.m.

Region 15

Merit at UMA-CW, 6 p.m.

American Heritage at Freedom Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Region 17

St. Joseph’s at Rockwell, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's schedule

GIRLS SOCCER

Region 10

Cedar Valley at Uintah, 3:30 p.m.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!