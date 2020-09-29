Here’s a look at Tuesday’s prep result along with Wednesday’s schedule of events for Utah Valley schools:

Tuesday's scores

GIRLS SOCCER

Region 4

American Fork 3, Lone Peak 1

Pleasant Grove 1, Skyridge 0

Corner Canyon at Westlake, 7 p.m.

Region 7

Mountain View at Timpview, 7 p.m.

Mountain Ridge at Lehi, 6 p.m.

Orem at Alta, 3:30 p.m.

Region 8

Maple Mountain 2, Provo 0

Springville 7, Spanish Fork 1 

Salem Hills at Wasatch, 4 p.m.

Park City at Payson, 4 p.m.

Region 10

Ben Lomond at Cedar Valley, 6 p.m.

Region 14

Juab 4, Maeser 0

Manti 6, ALA 0

VOLLEYBALL

Region 4

Lone Peak 3, American Fork 0

Pleasant Grove 3, Skyridge 0

Region 7

Mountain View 3, Timpanogos 1

Alta at Lehi, 7 p.m.

Timpview at Mountain Ridge, 6 p.m.

Region 8

Maple Mountain 3, Springville 0

Salem Hills 3, Spanish Fork 0

Provo at Park City, 6 p.m.

Wasatch at Payson, 6 p.m.

Region 14

Delta 3, ALA 0

Region 15

Wasatch Academy at Merit, 6 p.m.

Freedom Prep at UMA-CW, 5:30 p.m.

APA Draper 3, American Heritage 0

Wednesday's schedule

GIRLS SOCCER

Region 10

Ogden at Cedar Valley, 3:30 p.m.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!