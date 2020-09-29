Here’s a look at Tuesday’s prep result along with Wednesday’s schedule of events for Utah Valley schools:
Tuesday's scores
GIRLS SOCCER
Region 4
American Fork 3, Lone Peak 1
Pleasant Grove 1, Skyridge 0
Corner Canyon at Westlake, 7 p.m.
Region 7
Mountain View at Timpview, 7 p.m.
Mountain Ridge at Lehi, 6 p.m.
Orem at Alta, 3:30 p.m.
Region 8
Maple Mountain 2, Provo 0
Springville 7, Spanish Fork 1
Salem Hills at Wasatch, 4 p.m.
Park City at Payson, 4 p.m.
Region 10
Ben Lomond at Cedar Valley, 6 p.m.
Region 14
Juab 4, Maeser 0
Manti 6, ALA 0
VOLLEYBALL
Region 4
Lone Peak 3, American Fork 0
Pleasant Grove 3, Skyridge 0
Region 7
Mountain View 3, Timpanogos 1
Alta at Lehi, 7 p.m.
Timpview at Mountain Ridge, 6 p.m.
Region 8
Maple Mountain 3, Springville 0
Salem Hills 3, Spanish Fork 0
Provo at Park City, 6 p.m.
Wasatch at Payson, 6 p.m.
Region 14
Delta 3, ALA 0
Region 15
Wasatch Academy at Merit, 6 p.m.
Freedom Prep at UMA-CW, 5:30 p.m.
APA Draper 3, American Heritage 0
Wednesday's schedule
GIRLS SOCCER
Region 10
Ogden at Cedar Valley, 3:30 p.m.