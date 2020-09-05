Here's a look at the scores from Friday and Saturday's games, as well as today's events in Utah Valley high school athletics:

Friday's scores

FOOTBALL

Region 7

Lehi 40, Mountain Ridge 14

Orem 24, Alta 14

Region 8

Provo 12, Spanish Fork 7

Maple Mountain 29, Springville 15

Region 10

Stansbury 56, Cedar Valley 21

Mountain View 31, Ogden 21

Nonregion

Pleasant Grove 36, Wasatch 10 

Timpanogos 34, Payson 14

American Fork 69, East 49

San Juan 54, ALA 9

Lone Peak 55, Farmington 7

Skyridge 42, Copper Hills 0

Herriman 17, Westlake 15

 

Tuesday's schedule 

GIRLS SOCCER

Region 7

Mountain View at Lehi, 7 p.m.

Timpview at Orem, 3:30 p.m.

Timpanogos at Alta, 3:30 p.m.

Region 10

Cedar Valley at Ogden, 3:30 p.m.

Region 14

Juab at ALA, 3:30 p.m.

Manti at Maeser, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Region 7

Mountain View at Lehi, 6 p.m.

Timpview at Orem, 6 p.m.

Region 8

Provo at Springville, 6 p.m.

Wasatch at Maple Mountain, 6 p.m.

Spanish Fork at Payson, 6 p.m.

Park City at Salem Hills, 6 p.m.

Region 10

Cedar Valley at Tooele, 6 p.m.

Region 14

Maeser at Juab, 4 p.m.

Nonregion

Copper Hills at Skyridge, 6 p.m.

Pinnacle at Merit, 6 p.m.

