Here's a look at the scores from Friday and Saturday's games, as well as today's events in Utah Valley high school athletics:
Tuesday's scores
GIRLS SOCCER
Region 7
Lehi 2, Mountain View 0
Orem 3, Timpview 2
Timpanogos 3, Alta 2
Region 10
Cedar Valley at Ogden, 3:30 p.m.
Region 14
Juab 1, ALA 0
Manti 5, Maeser 0
VOLLEYBALL
Region 7
Mountain View at Lehi, 6 p.m.
Timpview at Orem, 6 p.m.
Region 8
Provo at Springville, 6 p.m.
Maple Mountain 3, Wasatch 0
Spanish Fork at Payson, 6 p.m.
Park City 3, Salem Hills 0
Region 10
Tooele 3, Cedar Valley 0
Region 14
Juab 3, Maeser 0
Nonregion
Copper Hills 3, Skyridge 0
Pinnacle at Merit, 6 p.m.