Here's a look at the scores from Friday and Saturday's games, as well as today's events in Utah Valley high school athletics:

Tuesday's scores

GIRLS SOCCER

Region 7

Lehi 2, Mountain View 0

Orem 3, Timpview 2

Timpanogos 3, Alta 2

Region 10

Cedar Valley at Ogden, 3:30 p.m.

Region 14

Juab 1, ALA 0

Manti 5, Maeser 0

VOLLEYBALL

Region 7

Mountain View at Lehi, 6 p.m.

Timpview at Orem, 6 p.m.

Region 8

Provo at Springville, 6 p.m.

Maple Mountain 3, Wasatch 0

Spanish Fork at Payson, 6 p.m.

Park City 3, Salem Hills 0

Region 10

Tooele 3, Cedar Valley 0

Region 14

Juab 3, Maeser 0 

Nonregion

Copper Hills 3, Skyridge 0

Pinnacle at Merit, 6 p.m.

