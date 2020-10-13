Lone Peak at Pleasant Grove volleyball 15
Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best volleyball teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. Lone Peak (20-0, 5-0 Region 4)

Knights go 6-0 at Skyridge Festival over the weekend

2. Pleasant Grove (20-3, 4-1 Region 4)

Corner Canyon sniped the Vikings at Skyridge Festival

3. Salem Hills (17-3, 9-1 Region 8)

Skyhawks 4-1 at Skyridge Festival

4.Timpview (14-5, 8-1 Region 7)

T-Birds picked up huge sweep of Mountain View last week

5. American Fork (16-5, 3-3 Region 4)

Cavemen get another shot at Pleasant Grove this week

