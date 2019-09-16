“The Constitution - A Heavenly Banner”
Sept. 16, 1986
Speaking the day before Constitution Day — which commemorates the anniversary of the Constitutional Convention — President Ezra Taft Benson gave an address to BYU students at a devotional on the U.S. Constitution.
Benson spoke about the connections between the constitution and faith, the church and the role of members of the society to the constitution and country.
Key Quote: “Today I would like to pay honor—honor to the document itself, honor to the men who framed it, and honor to the God who inspired it and made possible its coming forth.”