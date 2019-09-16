“True to the Faith”
Sept. 18, 2007
Hinckley gave his final BYU devotional address on Sept. 18, 2007 titled “True to the Faith.”
In his speech, Hinckley congratulated students at the university for winning the most “stone-cold sober” student body award from the Princeton Review and related what a unique university BYU is.
He then went on to share the elements of the church’s 13th Article of Faith that BYU students should strive to follow, to be “honest, true, chaste, benevolent, virtuous, and in doing good to all men.”
Key quote: “God is no respecter of persons. All are deserving of our consideration. Love and mercy must be the foundation principles of our relationships.”