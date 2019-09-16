“The BYU Experience”
Nov. 4, 1997
Hinckley spoke at a BYU Devotional in 1997 on what he called “The BYU Experience.” He asked the question “What is unique about attending this university in contrast with another?”
He pointed to the answers that BYU has student wards and stakes, the proximity of the Provo Temple, the proscriptions of the Word of Wisdom, a dedicated faculty and religion classes that make it a unique place.
Hinckley also expressed that he hoped students learned tolerance for those not of their faith and to go the second mile.
Key Quote: “You came because you wanted the BYU experience, although perhaps you could not define it. Having gained it, never lose it. Cultivate it in your lives and hold its very essence until you grow old and gray.”