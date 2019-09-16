“The Second Century of Brigham Young University”
Oct. 10, 1975
Kimball gave a devotional address on Oct. 10, 1975 for the Centennial Celebration of the University, which was created in 1875.
He briefly mentioned the history of the university, but then turned his attention to the tasks of the university in its second century.
He talked about the unique features that the university must have including education for eternity, pursuit of academic excellence and the cultivation of spiritual values.
He also gave several challenges for BYU in the future, including becoming a “language capital of the world in terms of our academic competency,”
Kimball then dedicated the Carillon Tower and Bells on BYU’s campus.
Key Quote: “There are many ways in which BYU can tower above other universities—not simply because of the size of its student body or its beautiful campus, but because of the unique light BYU can send forth into the educational world.”