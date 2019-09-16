“Be a Light to the World”
Nov. 1, 2011
Though he would go on to be the prophet for another seven years, Monson’s final speech at BYU was in in 2011 at a BYU Devotional.
Monson encouraged students to be a light to the world, defining light at “something that illuminates.”
He encouraged that to be examples of of the believers, people must first believe themselves and encouraged students to gain faith.
Key Quote: As you keep the flame of testimony burning brightly, you will become a beacon of righteousness—even a light—for all to see. Said the Savior: “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.”