On Oct. 6, 1952, President Harry Truman spoke to Brigham Young University students campaigning in support of Adlai Stevenson’s presidential bid. Attending was President David O. McKay, who had become the LDS Church president the previous year. According to BYU, Truman spoke about the rigors of life as president of the United States and lauded the virtues of Adlai Stevenson.
"I remember how cordial you were when I was here in 1948," Truman said of the audience at BYU. "I shall never forget that. I think I told you then about how my grandfather came out here and had a wonderful time with the train that they had refused to accept when he moved into Salt Lake City. And that he and Brigham Young made a deal by which my grandfather was saved, and the mercantile situation at Salt Lake City was helped at a time when they needed it very much."