Brace yourselves: The unusually mild winter weather is coming to an end.
On Sunday, The National Weather Service released a winter storm warning for much of Utah in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday to 10 p.m. Monday.
Heavy snowfall is predicted over the 24-hour period, with snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches across the state and up to 12 inches on the benches.
Winds are also expected to reach 50 mph in some areas.
Monday morning and evening commuters are expected to experience difficulty traveling with hazardous conditions involving blowing snow and poor visibility.
Naturally, drivers are asked to stay off the roads during stormy weather if possible. If travel is necessary, drive with caution, plan for extra travel time, and keep a flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Due to the weather warning, on Sunday evening Alpine School District issued a school closure advisory for Monday. The advisory said the schools would reach out to parents by 5:30 Monday morning to let parents know whether school is canceled.
The National Weather Service predicts the winter storm will affect several areas in the state, including Cache Valley, Northern and Southern Wasatch Fronts, Great Salt Lake area and mountain areas.