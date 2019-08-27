Utah investigates 21 cases of lung disease linked to vaping
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah health officials say they are investigating 21 cases of a severe lung disease linked to vaping.
The state Department of Health announced the new number Monday, a jump from the five cases in teenagers and young adults reported last week.
The department says the cases stem from the use of a mix of nicotine and marijuana electronic cigarette products.
The symptoms of the disease include coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue, nausea and vomiting.
The department advises that people who vape experience any of the symptoms that they should visit doctors.
Health officials say the first five people found with the disease were hospitalized.
Their conditions have improved after treatment.
Imprisoned polygamist leader ordered to give deposition in court
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah judge has ordered imprisoned polygamist leader Warren Jeffs to give a deposition in a sex abuse case.
KUTV-TV reports that District Judge G. Michael Westfall in St. George on Tuesday ordered Jeffs to provide the deposition from prison in Texas.
Jeffs and a community trust that once belonged to a polygamous sect run by Jeffs on the Utah-Arizona border were sued in 2017 by a woman who says she was sexually abused by Jeffs when she was a child.
Lawsuits for the trust argued that Jeffs has suffered a mental breakdown and isn’t fit to testify, while the woman’s attorney said there’s no evidence that Jeffs isn’t mentally competent.
Jeffs is serving a life sentence in Texas for sexually assaulting girls he considered brides.
‘Coward’: Epstein accusers pour out their anger in court
NEW YORK (AP) — One by one, 16 women who say they were sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein poured out their anger Tuesday, lashing out at him as a coward and a manipulator, after a judge gave them the day in court they were denied when he killed himself behind bars.
“He robbed me of my dreams, of my chance to pursue a career I adored,” said Jennifer Araoz, who has accused Epstein of raping her in his New York mansion when she was a 15-year-old aspiring actress.
The hearing was convened by U.S. District Judge Richard Berman, who presided over the case after federal prosecutors had Epstein arrested last month.
The question before the judge was whether to throw out the indictment because of the defendant’s death, a usually pro forma step undertaken without a hearing. But the judge offered Epstein’s accusers an extraordinary opportunity to speak in court.
In addition to the women who spoke, statements from over a dozen others were read in court by their lawyers.
Repeatedly, the women described themselves as survivors and said they hoped coming forward would help other women. They vented their fury over Epstein’s alleged crimes and his suicide in his jail cell Aug. 10 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges involving dozens of teenage girls.
“He is a coward,” said Courtney Wild, who has said she was sexually abused by Epstein in Florida at 14. “Justice has never been served in this case.”
“The fact I will never have a chance to face my predator in court eats away at me,” Araoz said. “They let this man kill himself and kill the chance for justice for so many others.”
Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has said she was a 15-year-old working at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club when she was recruited to perform sex acts on Epstein, told the court: “My hopes were quickly dashed and my dreams were stolen.”
Muslim officers sue over beard suspensions
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Two Muslim correctional officers in New York were reinstated Tuesday after being suspended for refusing to shave their beards because of religious reasons, the state prisons agency said.
It came a day after Brian Sughrim and David Feliciano, correctional officers at Fishkill prison in Dutchess County, filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
The lawsuit, which argued the agency discriminated against the two men, is the “sole reason that they’re getting their jobs back,” said their attorney, Joshua Moskovitz.
The agency did not comment on what role the lawsuit might have played in the officers’ reinstatement.
It seems clear, Moskovitz said, that religious intolerance was at the heart of the suspensions. The litigation will proceed, he said.
The employees will receive full back pay, prisons agency spokesman Thomas Mailey said in an emailed statement. The agency, he wrote, will be “reviewing its rules regarding facial hair immediately in light of the new law.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation this month banning employment discrimination because of religious attire or facial hair.
According to the lawsuit, a prison official acknowledged the new law to Sughrim, but the agency suspended him and Feliciano this month anyway.
The two men are long-time department employees and the agency years ago gave them “medical accommodations” to wear beards due to a skin condition, according to the lawsuit.
Earlier this year, the department asked the two men for new documentation of their medical conditions and decided not to continue the medical accommodation.
The suit says the men also put in requests for religious accommodation, but those were rejected by the agency.
According to the lawsuit, the agency argued all security staff should be “clean-shaven because they all must be able to wear respirators in case of an emergency or other staffing need.”
Federal judge blocks Missouri’s 8-week abortion ban
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A new Missouri ban on abortions at or after eight weeks of pregnancy won’t take effect Wednesday after a federal judge temporarily blocked it from being implemented.
U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs put a pause on the law as a legal challenge against it plays out in court, which could take months. He added that Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri likely will succeed in their lawsuit alleging that the law is unconstitutional.
Similar laws have been struck down in North Dakota and Iowa.
Missouri already has some of the nation’s most restrictive abortion regulations. A clinic in St. Louis is the only one in the state that performs abortions.
Sachs’ ruling says allowing the eight-week abortion ban to be enforced would have blocked about half of reported abortions in Missouri. The judge wrote that it would amount to “significant interference with plaintiffs’ service and the rights of its prospective patients.”
The law includes exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for rape or incest.
Missouri lawmakers expected a court challenge and included a series of less-restrictive bans ranging from 14 weeks up to 20 weeks in the measure in hopes that one would be upheld. But it’s unclear if any of the bans on abortions before fetuses are viable outside the womb, which can be from 24 to 28 weeks, will stick.
Sachs wrote that it’s “highly likely that the listed weekly time limits on abortions will be ruled invalid.”
He will allow one portion of the policy to take effect: a ban on abortions based solely on race, sex or a diagnosis indicating the potential for Down syndrome. He wrote that abortions based on Down syndrome would be “somewhat rare, given the window of time needed for adequate testing and consultation.”
Planned Parenthood vowed to fight to block that portion of the law, too.
“Although we are grateful today’s ruling allows us to provide care to some Missourians, we will continue to defend the truth: EVERY reason to have an abortion is a valid reason,” said Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region.
The decision to allow that portion of the law to be enforced was lauded by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican whose office is responsible for defending the law in court.
“As the father of a child with special needs, Attorney General Schmitt is particularly sensitive to suggestions that an unborn child who will have special needs is any lesser of a human being, and we’re glad that provisions relating to that issue were left in place in the judge’s ruling today,” spokesman Chris Nuelle said in a statement.
Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who signed the law in May, said in a statement that he’s “encouraged that today’s court ruling upheld the anti-discrimination provisions of the law, and we look forward to litigating the remaining issues.”
Attorneys for the state can appeal Sachs’ ruling. Nuelle said the attorney general’s office is reviewing the full ruling and determining what steps to take next.
State attorneys have argued that courts have allowed limits on abortions based on the gestational age of the fetus. In court documents, they told the judge that the state’s goal is “protecting fetal life” as well as protecting women. During a court hearing Monday, Missouri Solicitor General John Sauer’s argument centered on his contention that Planned Parenthood and the ACLU do not have standing to challenge the law.
Missouri’s law also includes an outright ban on abortions except in cases of medical emergencies, but that would take effect only if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
The St. Louis Planned Parenthood affiliate clinic, the only one in Missouri that provides abortions, is fighting to have its license renewed. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services refused to renew the St. Louis clinic’s license in July, saying inspectors found several problems in March that included three “failed abortions” requiring additional surgeries.
Planned Parenthood sued the health department over the licensing dispute and the case is now before the Administrative Hearing Commission. A hearing is scheduled for the last week of October. The clinic continues to operate while the licensing dispute is considered.