ROTC student at University of Utah dies after collapsing
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 23-year-old University of Utah student from Layton has died after collapsing during Army ROTC physical training.
University spokesman Chris Nelson says senior film and media studies major Elva Torres was hospitalized after collapsing Tuesday morning on campus and was pronounced dead Wednesday.
The university said Thursday in a statement cause of death hadn’t yet been determined.
Audit finds inadequate evidence practices in Utah courts
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Evidence such as drugs and guns is at risk of being stolen while the items are stored in the Utah court system, according to a state report.
A state audit of six district courts and three juvenile courts found inadequate procedures to safeguard and track evidence, the Deseret News reported Wednesday. The courts examined were not named in the audit.
“The court system’s current tools and evidence management practices are not adequate to implement the needed level of evidence security,” State Auditor John Dougall said.
The state auditor’s office found that some courts failed take regular inventories of items, use security measures like alarms and cameras, or control and record access to the evidence.
Also, the polices for handling and securing the evidence during court proceedings are not clear, creating the potential for items to be lost, stolen or tampered with, auditors wrote. When hearings or trials are occurring, some bailiffs store the evidence in nearby closets.
The report states that guns and drugs that are no longer needed in court and are waiting to be destroyed have the greatest likelihood of being stolen. Auditors found that some courts did not have records of evidence disposal or improperly labeled items as destroyed or released.
“Failure to provide adequate management controls and procedures may lead to lost, stolen or compromised evidence as well as a loss of public trust,” auditors wrote.
State Courts Administrator Mary Noonan said evidence rooms have now been secured and courts are drafting policies for evidence handling.
Watchdog: Comey violated FBI policies in handling of memos
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Director James Comey violated FBI policies in his handling of memos documenting private conversations with President Donald Trump, the Justice Department’s inspector general said Thursday.
The watchdog office said Comey broke bureau rules by giving one memo containing unclassified information to a friend with instructions to share the contents with a reporter. Comey also failed to return his memos to the FBI after he was dismissed in May 2017, retaining copies of some of them in a safe at home, and shared them with his personal lawyers without permission from the FBI, the report said.
“By not safeguarding sensitive information obtained during the course of his FBI employment, and by using it to create public pressure for official action, Comey set a dangerous example for the over 35,000 current FBI employees — and the many thousands more former FBI employees — who similarly have access to or knowledge of non-public information,” the report said.
The report is the second in as many years to criticize Comey’s actions as FBI director, following a separate inspector general rebuke for decisions made during the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. It is one of multiple inspector general investigations undertaken in the last three years into the decisions and actions of Comey and other senior FBI leaders.
Trump, who has long regarded Comey as one of his principal antagonists in a law enforcement community he sees as biased against him, cheered the conclusions on Twitter. He wrote: “Perhaps never in the history of our Country has someone been more thoroughly disgraced and excoriated than James Comey in the just released Inspector General’s Report. He should be ashamed of himself!”
The White House in a separate statement called Comey a “proven liar and leaker.”
Alabama governor apologizes for wearing blackface in college
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey apologized Thursday for wearing blackface decades ago, becoming the latest politician to face scrutiny over racially insensitive photos and actions from their university days.
Ivey, 74, issued the apology after a 1967 radio interview surfaced in which her now-ex-husband describes her actions at Auburn University, where she was vice president of the student government association.
“I offer my heartfelt apologies for the pain and embarrassment this causes, and I will do all I can — going forward — to help show the nation that the Alabama of today is a far cry from the Alabama of the 1960s,” Ivey said.
Ivey released a recording of the college radio interview she and then-fiance Ben LaRavia gave. In the interview, LaRavia describes Ivey as wearing coveralls and “black paint all over her face” while pretending to search for used cigars on the ground in a skit at the Baptist Student Union party. The skit was called “Cigar Butts.” No other details of the skit were given.
Ivey and LaRavia were married for a short time and later divorced.
Ivey said Thursday that she did not remember the skit, but “will not deny what is the obvious.”
“As such, I fully acknowledge — with genuine remorse — my participation in a skit like that back when I was a senior in college.”
Trump declares new Space Command key to American defense
WASHINGTON (AP) — Declaring space crucial to the nation’s defense, President Donald Trump said Thursday the Pentagon has established U.S. Space Command to preserve American dominance on “the ultimate high ground.”
“This is a landmark day,” Trump said in a Rose Garden ceremony, “one that recognizes the centrality of space to America’s national security and defense.”
He said Space Command, headed by a four-star Air Force general, will “ensure that America’s superiority in space is never questioned and never threatened.”
But there’s still no Space Force.
Space Force, which has become a reliable applause line for Trump at his campaign rallies, has yet to win final approval by Congress.
The renewed focus on space as a military domain reflects concern about the vulnerability of U.S. satellites, both military and commercial, that are critical to U.S. interests and are potentially susceptible to disruption by Chinese and Russian anti-satellite weapons.
The role of the new Space Command is to conduct operations such as enabling satellite-based navigation and communications for troops and commanders in the field and providing warning of missile launches abroad. That is different from a Space Force, which would be a distinct military service like the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.