Salt Lake City temperatures meet September heat record
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City’s temperatures met an all-time record on the first day of the month.
KUTV reports temperatures in Salt Lake City reached 100 degrees on Sunday, marking the first time in 40 years temperatures reached triple digits. The only other year on record when it was 100 degrees in September was 1979.
The dry heat in the city remains a health concern, contributing to risk of heat exhaustion and dehydration.
Residents elsewhere in the state were advised to be wary of spending lengthy amounts of time in the sun.
The National Weather Service on Monday issued a statement saying unseasonably high temperatures, dry weather and winds were expected across northern Utah.
The agency also said the weather could create hazardous fire conditions, especially in the Wasatch Mountains.
FBI: Texas gunman ‘was on a long spiral of going down’
ODESSA, Texas (AP) — The gunman in a West Texas rampage “was on a long spiral of going down” and had been fired from his oil services job the morning he killed seven people, calling 911 both before and after the shooting began, authorities said Monday.
Officers killed 36-year-old Seth Aaron Ator on Saturday outside a busy Odessa movie theater after a spate of violence that spanned 10 miles (16 kilometers), injuring around two dozen people in addition to the dead.
FBI special agent Christopher Combs said Ator called the agency’s tip line as well as local police dispatch on Saturday after being fired from Journey Oilfield Services, making “rambling statements about some of the atrocities that he felt that he had gone through.”
“He was on a long spiral of going down,” Combs said. “He didn’t wake up Saturday morning and walk into his company and then it happened. He went to that company in trouble.”
Fifteen minutes after the call to the FBI, Combs said, a Texas state trooper unaware of the calls to authorities tried pulling over Ator for failing to signal a lane change. That was when Ator pointed an AR-style rifle toward the rear window of his car and fired on the trooper, starting a terrifying police chase as Ator sprayed bullets into passing cars, shopping plazas and killed a U.S. Postal Service employee while hijacking her mail truck.
Combs said Ator “showed up to work enraged” but did not point to any specific source of his anger. Ator’s home on the outskirts of Odessa was a corrugated metal shack along a dirt road surrounded by trailers, mobile homes and oil pump jacks. On Monday, a green car without a rear windshield was parked out front, the entire residence cordoned off by police tape.
Parade canceled after ‘destructive devices’ found near route
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities canceled a New Jersey Labor Day parade that the governor was supposed to attend Monday because “destructive devices” were found near the parade route.
Thomas Kaiser, 55, of South Plainfield, was charged with two counts of possession of a destructive device for an unlawful purpose, with additional charges expected, Middlesex County prosecutors and local police said.
Authorities said a suspicious package containing a destructive device was left at Donovan’s Reef bar in Sea Bright. That prompted an investigation Sunday that led to Kaiser’s home, and other devices were found near the residence, authorities said.
Since the home is located near the start of the South Plainfield Labor Day parade, the event was canceled “out of an abundance of caution and due to the potential threat to the community,” prosecutors and police said.
Gov. Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy had planned to march in the 62nd annual event.
The investigation by county prosecutors and Sea Bright and South Plainfield police also included representatives of the state homeland security office and bomb squad as well as the FBI and various K-9 units, authorities said.
Harry Potter removed from Tennessee Catholic school library
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Catholic school in Tennessee has removed the Harry Potter books from its library after the school’s priest decided they could cause a reader to conjure evil spirits.
In an email obtained by The Tennessean , the Rev. Dan Reehil of Nashville’s St. Edward Catholic School said he consulted exorcists in the U.S. and Rome who recommended removing the books.
Reehil wrote, “The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text.”
Catholic Diocese of Nashville superintendent Rebecca Hammel said Reehil has the final say at his school.
Hammel said she thinks the books by J.K. Rowling are still on the shelves of other libraries in the diocese.