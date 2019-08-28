Farmers' loyalty to Trump tested over new corn-ethanol rules
LACONA, Iowa (AP) — When President Donald Trump levied tariffs on China that scrambled global markets, farmer Randy Miller was willing to absorb the financial hit. Even as the soybeans in his fields about an hour south of Des Moines became less valuable, Miller saw long-term promise in Trump's efforts to rebalance America's trade relationship with Beijing.
"The farmer plays the long game," said Miller, who grows soybeans and corn and raises pigs in Lacona. "I look at my job through my son, my grandkids. So am I willing to suffer today to get this done to where I think it will be better for them? Yes."
But the patience of Miller and many other Midwest farmers with a president they mostly supported in 2016 is being put sorely to the test.
The trigger wasn't Trump's China tariffs, but the waivers the administration granted this month to 31 oil refineries so they don't have to blend ethanol into their gasoline. Since roughly 40% of the U.S. corn crop is turned into ethanol, it was a fresh blow to corn producers already struggling with five years of low commodity prices and the threat of mediocre harvests this fall after some of the worst weather in years.
"That flashpoint was reached and the frustration boiled over, and this was the straw that broke the camel's back," says Lynn Chrisp, who grows corn and soybeans near Hastings, Nebraska, and is president of the National Corn Growers Association.
"I've never seen farmers so tired, so frustrated, and they're to the point of anger," says Kelly Nieuwenhuis, a farmer from Primghar in northwest Iowa who said the waivers were a hot topic at a recent meeting of the Iowa Corn Growers Association. Nieuwenhuis said he voted for Trump in 2016, but now he's not sure who he'll support in 2020.
While Iowa farmer Miller saw Trump's brinkmanship with China as a necessary gamble to help American workers, the ethanol waivers smacked to him of favoritism for a wealthy and powerful industry — Big Oil.
"That's our own country stabbing us in the back," Miller said. "That's the president going, the oil companies need to make more than the American farmer. ... That was just, 'I like the oil company better or I'm friends with the oil company more than I'm friends with the farmer.'"
After daring escape, suspects in slaying may be in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities searched for clues Wednesday on how an Arizona couple suspected of murder were able to overpower guards, escape a transport vehicle bringing them across the country and evade a two-day manhunt.
The U.S. Marshals Service has been poring through dozens of tips since Blane Barksdale, 56, and Susan Barksdale, 59, fled in small-town Utah on Monday. The agency is hoping to get more by offering $20,000 in reward money — $10,000 per fugitive — for information leading to their capture.
"We're getting tips left and right and looking into the validity of each one," U.S. Deputy Marshal Michael Adams said.
While it wasn't clear if the couple had weapons or had taken any from the guards, Adams warned that people should consider them armed and dangerous.
They somehow overpowered two guards in a prison transport company vehicle on the way from upstate New York to southern Arizona and escaped in Blanding, Utah.
Authorities believe they may be driving through Arizona, and they were last seen in a Red GMC pickup. Digital signs on highways throughout the state flashed alerts about the outlaw couple.
Blane Barksdale is described as having numerous tattoos on his arms and hands.
Ethiopian fossil reveals face for ancestor of famed 'Lucy'
NEW YORK (AP) — A fossil from Ethiopia is letting scientists look millions of years into our evolutionary history — and they see a face peering back.
The find, from 3.8 million years ago, reveals the face for a presumed ancestor of the species famously represented by Lucy, the celebrated Ethiopian partial skeleton found in 1974.
This ancestral species is the oldest known member of Australopithecus, a grouping of creatures that preceded our own branch of the family tree, called Homo.
Scientists have long known that this species — A. anamensis — existed, and previous fossils of it extend back to 4.2 million years ago. But the discovered facial remains were limited to jaws and teeth. The newly reported fossil includes much of the skull and face.
It was described Wednesday in the journal Nature by Yohannes Haile-Selassie of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History and co-authors.
The face apparently came from a male. Its middle and lower parts jut forward, while Lucy's species shows a flatter mid-face, a step toward humans' flat faces. The fossil also shows the beginning of the massive and robust faces found in Australopithecus, built to withstand strains from chewing tough food, researchers said.
The fossil was found in 2016, in what was once sand deposited in a river delta on the shore of lake. At the time the creature lived, the area was largely dry shrubland with some trees. Other work has shown A. anamensis evidently walked upright, but there's no evidence that it flaked stone to make tools, said study co-author Stephane Melillo of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany.
Epstein accuser says Prince Andrew should 'come clean'
LONDON (AP) — An alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein who claims she was also delivered to Britain's Prince Andrew for paid sex as a teenager has challenged the British royal to speak up, saying: "He knows exactly what he's done and I hope he comes clean about it."
The jet-setting middle son of Queen Elizabeth II was a longtime friend of the financier who killed himself while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. But the prince strenuously denies any knowledge of criminal behavior by Epstein and has described himself as "appalled" by allegations from many women who accused Epstein of sexual abuse.
Among them is Virginia Roberts Giuffre. She has said she was a 15-year-old working at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club when she was recruited to perform sex acts on Epstein.
Giuffre said in a sworn affidavit that she was flown on Epstein's private planes to his properties in New Mexico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Paris and New York, and said meetings were also arranged for sex in London and elsewhere with Prince Andrew.
Buckingham Palace officials previously denied that Andrew had any sexual involvement with Giuffre. The palace said Wednesday it had no additional comment.
Without making specific new allegations against the British royal, Giuffre used a New York court appearance Tuesday to heap more attention on Andrew's links to Epstein.
"He knows what he's done and he can attest to that," Giuffre told reporters outside the courthouse after she and 15 other women testified about abuse they allege they suffered at Epstein's hands.
Pressed for additional comment, she added: "He knows exactly what he's done and I hope he comes clean about it. Thank you."
There was no mention of the prince during the court hearing itself. But Giuffre's comments outside were widely reported in the British media Wednesday, putting the 59-year-old prince under further scrutiny.
Andrew has said he first met Epstein three years after his 10-year marriage with Sarah Ferguson ended in divorce in 1996. In a statement released Saturday, the prince said he saw Epstein "infrequently and probably no more than only once or twice a year. I have stayed in a number of his residences."