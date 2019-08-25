Teen’s fatal shooting at Taylorsville party deemed ‘suspicious’
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (AP) — Police are calling the shooting death of a teenage girl at a house party in Taylorsville suspicious.
KUTV of Salt Lake City reported Monday that investigators say 17-year-old Kaylissa O’Leary was shot and killed Saturday night and her car remains missing.
Unified police Sgt. Melody Gray says a 911 caller reported the incident as an “accidental shooting.”
It occurred at a party and most of the teens present took off after hearing gunfire.
Detectives are trying to locate the teens for interviews.
Gray says they have no idea why the victim’s 2010 Honda Civic would be gone. O’Leary did not live at the home where the party was occurring.
She declined to say whether drugs or alcohol were found.
Rockfall in Zion National Park injures 3, closes some trails
ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah (AP) — Stretches of trails inside Zion National Park are temporarily closed after a rockfall injured three people over the weekend.
Salt Lake City’s KSL-TV reports the incident happened Saturday shortly before 6 p.m. around Cable Mountain.
Park officials said in a news release that a “substantial” piece of rock broke off and fell about 3,000 feet.
The impact caused a plume of smaller rocks, branches, dust and sand.
The rock landed on the East Rim Trail, which was closed, and the Weeping Rock Shuttle Stop.
Only one of three injured visitors was taken to a hospital by ambulance. That person’s condition was not immediately available.
Others were stranded on the Weeping Rock Trail but were able to make their way down.
Shuttle service was disrupted for 90 minutes.
Ethics outcry as Trump touts ‘magnificent’ Doral for next G7
MIAMI (AP) — President Donald Trump was in full sales mode Monday, doing everything but pass out brochures as he touted the features that would make the Doral golf resort the ideal place for the next G-7 Summit — close to the airport, plenty of hotel rooms, separate buildings for every delegation, even top facilities for the media.
There’s just one detail he left out: He owns the place.
Government ethics watchdogs have long railed against the perils of Trump earning money off the presidency and hosting foreign leaders at his properties. But they say Trump’s proposal to bring world leaders to his Miami-area resort takes the conflict of interest to a whole new level because, unlike stays at his Washington, they would have no choice but to spend money at his property.
“It’s ethics violation squared,” said Kathleen Clark of Washington University School of Law in St. Louis.
Added Larry Noble, a former general counsel at the Federal Election Commission, “This is him making it perfectly mandatory that they stay at his resort.”
Trump’s proposal at the current G-7 Summit in Biarritz, France, portrayed the Doral resort in the most glowing terms, even though he said later he was more interested in logistics for the meeting than making money.
“We have a series of magnificent buildings ... very luxurious rooms,” Trump told reporters. “We have incredible conference rooms, incredible restaurants, it’s like — it’s like such a natural.”
Trump’s pitch comes as several lawsuits accusing the president of violating the U.S. Constitution’s emoluments clause, which bans gifts from foreign governments, wind their way through the courts.
Arpaio makes comeback bid for sheriff’s post
PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Arpaio, the Arizona lawman known for leading immigration crackdowns, jailing inmates in tents and receiving a pardon from President Donald Trump, is running for his former job as the sheriff of metro Phoenix after getting trounced in 2016 by a little-known challenger.
Arpaio, who also was crushed in a 2018 bid for the U.S. Senate, said his comeback bid isn’t about clearing his name, avenging his last two election losses or garnering publicity for himself. He said he’s seeking a seventh term as sheriff because thousands of supporters have urged him to run again.
“One day, I have to retire,” the 87-year-old said. “I’m not ready yet.”
If he wins back his old job next year, Arpaio said he would resume immigration crackdowns, focus on drug enforcement and reopen the complex of jail tents that were closed by his successor, Sheriff Paul Penzone.
During his tenure as sheriff, he conducted dozens of immigration crackdowns over a nine-year period, retaliated against political enemies and failed to investigate more than 400 sex-crimes complaints made to his office.
After he was beaten by Penzone, Arpaio was convicted of contempt of court for disobeying a judge’s 2011 order in a racial profiling case to stop his traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.
He was spared a possible jail sentence when Trump pardoned his misdemeanor conviction, which wouldn’t have barred Arpaio from running for office again.
Arpaio will face his former chief deputy, Jerry Sheridan, and Glendale Officer Mike Crawford in the Republican primary. Penzone is vying against William Hall in the Democratic primary.
Sheridan, who also wants to bring back the complex of jail tents, said he was disappointed that his old boss had entered the race. While Arpaio disputes it, Sheridan said Arpaio didn’t deliver on his promise to endorse him.
“He was a very good sheriff in many ways, but also was not engaged in the daily operations of the sheriff’s office,” Sheridan said. “He left it up to me for the last six years I was his chief deputy.”
Weinstein pleads not guilty to new indictment
NEW YORK (AP) — Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to a new indictment Monday that includes revised charges of predatory sexual assault, a development that caused the judge to delay the start of his trial until early next year.
The change to the case was intended to open the door for an actress to testify against Weinstein in a rape and sexual assault trial that had been scheduled to start on Sept. 9.
Weinstein mostly kept quiet during a brief appearance in a Manhattan courtroom aside from some exchanges with Judge James Burke, who at one point scolded him for pulling out his cell phone during the proceeding.
After the judge agreed with defense lawyers that the trial needed to be put off so they could have time to respond to the revised charges, he told them the new trial date of Jan. 6 was firm. To make the point, he stared at the defendant and asked, “Mr. Weinstein, do you want to go to trial?”
“Not really,” Weinstein quipped.
Weinstein, 67, who’s free on $1 million bail, has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.
After the hearing, his attorneys said they would ask the judge to dismiss the indictment, which they called a “desperate” attempt to salvage the case.
“I think the case itself is weak,” said his lawyer Donna Rotunno.
Weinstein previously pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of raping a woman in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.
The case remains about those two women, but prosecutors said the new indictment was needed to allow a third woman, Annabella Sciorra, to testify. Sciorra, who is best known for her work on “The Sopranos,” says Weinstein raped her inside her Manhattan apartment after she starred in a film for his movie studio in 1993.
Prosecutors can’t charge Weinstein with the alleged attack on Sciorra because it took place too long ago to be prosecuted under state law, but they want to use her testimony to prove that Weinstein had a pattern of assaulting women. That’s necessary to prove the charge of predatory sexual assault.
Sciorra’s lawyer, Gloria Allred, said her client was willing to tell her story to bring Weinstein to justice. She criticized the defense team for saying they would try to get the testimony barred.
“Why are they so afraid of having additional witnesses testify?” she said.
The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they are victims of sexual assault, but Sciorra went public with her story in a story in The New Yorker in October 2017.
Court papers unsealed on Monday indicate that, in addition to Sciorra, prosecutors plan to call three other women as witnesses to try to demonstrate a pattern of “prior bad acts” by Weinstein.
The papers don’t identify the women but cite a time and location — Feb. 19, 2013, at a Beverly Hills hotel — that appear to correspond to news accounts about an unnamed Italian actress and model who alleged in a 2017 interview that Weinstein raped her in her hotel room.
Separately, defense attorneys have asked an appeals court to move the trial out of New York City because a “circus-like atmosphere” there fueled by news reports and social media posts. It’s unclear when the court will take up the request.