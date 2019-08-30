Review: Board ignored Ohio State doc’s abuse
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The State Medical Board of Ohio ignored credible evidence in 1996 that an Ohio State University team doctor had been sexually abusing male students through genital exams for years and missed a chance to stop him, the governor and a review panel announced Friday.
A state working group that reviewed the old investigation said it couldn’t determine why the medical board never took action against Richard Strauss or reported the now-deceased doctor to law enforcement, but it found no evidence the case was intentionally buried. One former employee said the investigation fell into a “black hole,” according the group’s report.
Brian Garrett doesn’t buy that explanation.
“That’s code for: Somebody didn’t want to do something,” said Garrett, a former nursing student who says he witnessed and experienced sexual misconduct by Strauss while briefly working at the physician’s off-campus clinic in 1996, after the medical board investigation.
Lawyers suing Ohio State over Strauss’ misconduct say they now represent over 300 accusers whose allegations span from 1979 to 1997 — nearly his entire career at the university. A law firm that separately investigated allegations for the school concluded officials learned of concerns about Strauss as early as 1979 but did little to stop him .
“This whole story is disgusting,” Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said. “This whole story is a failure of people to do what’s right.”
Adele Kimmel, an attorney for some of the accusers, said the collective findings “show that every institution and person with a duty to protect Ohio State students from sexual abuse by Dr. Strauss completely failed them.”
Attorney Richard Schulte, who represents a different group of about 125 survivors, said the available evidence still shows Ohio State was in the best position to stop Strauss but didn’t. The university has publicly apologized and acknowledged that failure.
More West Nile cases throughout Southwest
PHOENIX (AP) — West Nile virus is increasingly being detected around the U.S. Southwest following a rainier winter, with a record number of cases in Arizona’s Maricopa County and at least seven deaths statewide this year, the latest public health data showed Friday.
Numbers from U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show Arizona has the most cases of any state this year.
Arizona’s updated public health statistics this week list Maricopa with more cases of infected people than any county, with 135 of 138 confirmed and probable cases statewide.
It said seven people had died. The department cautioned on its chart that the numbers are subject to change.
Southern Nevada has also emerged as part of the “hot zone” for the virus, with 28 cases reported in the area around Las Vegas as of last week. A scattering of cases was also reported in other states including California and Utah.
Dr. Cara M. Crist, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said on her blog that about 20 West Nile virus cases are usually reported statewide by this time. Crist said the agency “is working closely with local health departments, vector control agencies and the CDC to increase our surveillance of these mosquito-borne diseases.”
Arizona’s current monsoon season could lead to more mosquitoes testing positive for the virus, as well as more cases of people being infected by their bites, she said. Mosquito populations carrying West Nile virus have been found in Utah following weather conditions that allowed the insects to flourish, with several counties reporting cases of infected people. No fatalities have been reported.
Transgender woman assaulted using ladies room
NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a transgender woman in Oregon was violently assaulted by another beachgoer after she used the women’s restroom at a coastal park.
Court documents say Fred Costanza walked more than 100 yards across Agate Beach State Park in Newport, Oregon to reach the woman after she used the restroom and struck her more than 10 times, breaking her jaw and her skull.
The woman told police Costanza grabbed her hair when she tried to run.
Police identified the woman in a probable cause affidavit by her birth name, Nathan Jackson.
According to KATU-TV, Jackson goes by Lauren and is homeless after recently moving to Oregon from Utah.
Costanza, of Blackfoot, Idaho, was arrested on suspicion of assault, intimidation, menacing and harassment.