Statewide pumpkin suppliers face shortage
CENTERFIELD, Utah (AP) — Utah pumpkin suppliers have announced a shortage of pumpkins after cold temperatures were reported statewide.
KSL-TV reported Thursday that a freeze last week left Beck Family Farms short of pumpkins and is believed to have affected other suppliers.
Suppliers at the Centerfield farm say they usually grow about 3,000 tons (2,700 metric tons) of pumpkins annually to distribute to stores across the state.
Suppliers say about 17% of those pumpkins were soft to the touch leaving them unusable for sale.
Farmer David Beck says the freeze came after an already cold spring that left production down about 50% across the state.
Suppliers say some shipments were cancelled and product would not be available after next week.
Suppliers say temperatures in Salt Lake City dipped as low as 29 degrees Fahrenheit.
Unemployment in Utah improves slightly to 2.7%
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has improved slightly to 2.7%.
The Utah Department of Workforce Solutions released the latest monthly employment figures Friday. About 43,365 Utahns actively were looking for work in September.
Unemployment was at 2.8% in August.
The department’s report also shows non-farm jobs in the state grew by 3% over a year, with 45,400 jobs added since September 2018.
Chief economist Mark Knold says Utah is on strong economic footing, especially within the private sector. That sector grew by 3.2% over a year, with 41,100 jobs added.
All 10 of the private sector major industry groups the department surveyed posted net job increases in September. The fastest employment growth was in information, construction, and education and health services.
Veterinarians confirm 1st case of horse herpes
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food has confirmed the first case of horse herpes in the state.
Department officials say a Weber County horse tested positive sometime this week and has been quarantined.
Prior to the diagnosis, other horses on the farm of origin were isolated from the infected horse and are currently being monitored for signs of illness.
Department officials tell KUTV that it’s unclear where the horse contracted Equine Herpesvirus-1, but it did compete at barrel racing events on Sept. 25, Oct. 2 and Oct. 5 at the Weber County Fairgrounds.
State veterinarians say any horses that attended those events are considered potentially exposed.
They say horses that develop a fever or show neurological signs should be isolated immediately, and owners should contact their veterinarian about treatment.