Brazilian ex-president released from jail
CURITIBA, Brazil (AP) — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva walked out of jail on Friday, less than a day after the Supreme Court ruled that a person can be imprisoned only after all the appeals have been exhausted.
Hundreds of red-shirted supporters gathered outside the federal police building in southern city of Curitiba, cheered the popular, 74-year-old politician, whose release could rally a demoralized opposition.
Da Silva, who is appealing his conviction of corruption and money laundering in connection with the purchase of a beachfront apartment in Sao Paulo state, embraced his daughter, raised his fist to the sky, then made his way onto a stage where he was surrounded by his girlfriend and others.
“You have no idea the dimension of the significance of me being here with you,” Da Silva told jubilant supporters, thanking individual union leaders and members of his leftist Workers’ Party. “They didn’t arrest a man. They tried to detain an idea. An idea doesn’t disappear.”
Da Silva, who is universally known as Lula, has been imprisoned since April 2018. It is not yet clear what political role he will seek now that he is free. He is barred from office while his appeals run their course, but former leader of the Workers’ Party, better known in Brazil by its Portuguese acronym PT, remains a popular figure on the left. Still, he could find himself back in jail if his appeals don’t go his way.
Political analysts believe Da Silva could rally an opposition weakened by corruption scandals, the impeachment of Da Silva’s hand-picked successor, Da Silva’s imprisonment and, more recently, a clobbering in the 2018 general elections.
Iraqi spiritual leader warns of ‘great risks’
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s most senior Shiite cleric urged political leaders Friday to find a way out of the current cycle of anti-government protests and a subsequent security crackdown that has left more than 250 people dead, saying the country faces “great risks” if it continues.
The protests continued to spread, with tens of thousands of people in the streets of Baghdad and across the largely Shiite south demanding sweeping political change. Demonstrators in the capital set up tents for a sit-in that extended to new streets and onto the banks of the Tigris River.
In the latest violence, 32 people were injured by rubber bullets and tear gas canisters in confrontations on Baghdad’s famous Rasheed Street, its oldest avenue and cultural center known for its crumbling houses. Tear gas filled the air as protesters used slingshots to hurl stones at security forces.
In the southern city of Basra, one elderly woman died after inhaling tear gas, security and medical officials said, while 180 suffered injuries Friday. On Thursday night, masked men attacked protesters in the city, killing five people, Iraqi state TV and medical officials said. The shooting also wounded about 120, said medical officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.
Since the unrest erupted on Oct. 1, more than 250 people have been killed, many of them shot in the head and chest by security forces. Many activists have been arrested and in recent days, there have been reports that people have disappeared, apparently by force.
Rasool Mohammed, an activist from Baghdad’s al-Sadr city, said four of his friends have vanished in the last few days.
US troops about more than oil in east Syria
BEIRUT (AP) — As U.S. troops beef up in eastern Syria to protect oil fields, residents hope their mission will bring stability and prosperity to the remote and resource-rich region —and keep the Syrian government out.
Their hopes reflect the expectations being piled onto the operation, even as President Donald Trump flip-flopped on the scope and duration of troops deployment. He initially ordered all troops out of Syria last month, then decided to keep a force in place to hold the oil infrastructure.
That keeps the U.S. troops in the middle of eastern Syria’s complex political geography, rich in oil and gas and packed with Turkish, Kurdish, Russian, Syrian and Iranian-backed troops.
The stretches of Syria east of the Euphrates, where the oil is located, have been lost to the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad for most of the country’s eight-year civil war.
Its mostly Arab population is opposed to Assad, angry with years of neglect that impoverished the area despite its resource wealth. Since U.S.-backed Kurdish-led forces drove out the Islamic State group, it has been governed by a Kurdish-led administration.
So when Turkey invaded northeastern Syria last month, hundreds held angry protests in towns and villages in the east — not against Ankara but against the Syrian government and its Iranian allies. They feared the invasion would empower Damascus to send troops to their areas and restore control.
Residents welcomed Trump’s latest decision, believing it a shield that would bring investments and an economic boom.
Hong Kong student’s death fuels anger
HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong university student who fell off a parking garage after police fired tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters died Friday in a rare fatality in five months of unrest, fueling more outrage against authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
The Hospital Authority said the 22-year-old male died Friday morning, but didn’t provide further details. The government expressed “great sorrow and regret” over Chow Tsz-Lok’s death and police said they will propose a public inquest.
Chants of “Hong Kong people, revenge” and “A blood debt must be paid in blood” rang out during multiple memorial events across the city at night as mourners demanded truth and justice over his death. Some called for a city-wide strike.
At the parking garage in the Tseung Kwan O district, thousands waited in a long line to light candles and place white flowers and paper cranes at the spot where Chow fell. Some hugged each other in tears.
There and in other areas, dozens of hard-core protesters later blocked roads, set street fires and vandalized subway stations. Riot police fired tear gas in at least two places. A police spokesman said an officer fired a warning shot in the sky after he was surrounded by protesters in one area. No one was injured.
Earlier at lunchtime, about 1,000 masked protesters marched through the central business district chanting anti-police slogans. Dozens shouted abuse at several police officers, calling them “murderers.”
“His death is a reminder to us that we cannot give up,” one protester said on local television.
Descendants meet in Mexico on 500th anniversary of conquest
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Descendants of Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés and Aztec emperor Moctezuma met Friday in Mexico City to mark the 500th anniversary of their forebearers’ first encounter.
The hope was that the meeting, at a colonial church where Cortés is buried, would go better than the one 500 years ago.
Federico Acosta, a Mexican who traces his lineage back 16 generations to Moctezuma’s daughter, embraced Ascanio Pignatelli of Italy in a bear hug.
“I want to ask your forgiveness for all the bad things that happened,” said Pignatelli, who is descended from Cortes’ daughter.
“We need to leave the past behind us,” Pignatelli said. “Today is a day for leaving all the bad things in the past.”
Asked if Mexico needed an apology from Spain, Acosta said no.
“In the end, we are all family now,” he said.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, however, disagrees.
“I still ask the king of Spain and Pope Francis, humbly, that they apologize for the abuses committed during the conquest and the colonial domination,” López Obrador said during a visit to Yucatan state after Acosta and Pignatelli’s hug.
Acosta is quite sure of his lineage: up until the 1930s, his family received a pension granted by the government to Moctezuma’s descendants.
London Crossrail opening date slips again, costs shoot up
LONDON (AP) — The planned opening of London’s new east-west railway, Crossrail, was delayed again Friday as costs increased by up to 650 million pounds ($832 million).
The 73-mile (118-kilometer) line, which will be formally known as the Elizabeth Line — after Queen Elizabeth II — is Britain’s biggest infrastructure project in decades. But amid program risks and uncertainties, the total price tag could now hit 18.25 billion pounds ($23.4 billion), way ahead of the original budget of 15.9 billion pounds in 2007.
The services will begin as “soon as is practically possible in 2021,” Crossrail CEO Mark Wild said.
“We are doing everything we can to complete the Elizabeth Line as quickly as we can but there are no short-cuts to delivering this hugely complex railway,” Wild said. “The Elizabeth Line must be completed to the highest safety and quality standards.”
It will provide a new link between Heathrow Airport in the west of London, the capital’s traditional center and the Canary Wharf business district in the east of the city. It includes a 13-mile (21-kilometer) underground section through the heart of London.
When completed, the project should bring some measure of relief to commuters who pack into carriages and often endure insufferable travel during rush hours.
Caroline Pidgeon, who chairs the London Assembly’s Transport Committee, described the announcement the latest development as “appalling news for Londoners.”
“The delay creates huge issues for many businesses that have made investment decisions based on its original opening date of December 2018,” she said.