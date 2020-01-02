In this Dec. 16, 2019 photo, Shelia Hargrove, of Richmond, plays gaming machines at Rosie's gaming center in Richmond, Va. Gambling-related issues are set to be one of the hottest topics at the state Capitol when lawmakers return to the Richmond next month to kick off the 2020 legislative session. Lawmakers will decide whether to legalize online sports betting and whether to regulate betting machines that have proliferated in convenience stores in recent years. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)