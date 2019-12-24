Return from Afghanistan

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Shaquita Darby closes the door of a vehicle containing a transfer case of the remains of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Goble, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Goble, of Washington Township, N.J., assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group, died while supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel.