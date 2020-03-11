Lawmakers move to keep Putin in power past 2024
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian lawmakers on Wednesday rapidly rubber-stamped sweeping constitutional changes that could keep President Vladimir Putin in power until 2036.
If Putin won and completed two more terms as president, it would make him the ruler of Russia for 36 years — longer than any other leader in its modern history.
The measure must still be approved by the country’s Constitutional Court and by a nationwide vote next month before they come into force. Putin’s critics called for protests, condemning the move as a way to keep him in office after he hits his term limit in 2024.
The Kremlin-controlled lower house, the State Duma, endorsed a set of amendments to the Russian Constitution and a provision that resets the term count for Putin once the revisions come into force. It passed the chamber by a 383-0 vote with 43 abstentions, and several hours later sailed through the upper house, the Federation Council, by a vote of 160-1 with three abstentions.
It is unclear when the Constitutional Court will rule, but a nationwide vote on the proposed amendments is set for April 22.
The 67-year-old former KGB officer has ruled Russia for more than 20 years, becoming the country’s longest-serving ruler since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, who was in power for 29 years.
After serving two consecutive four-year terms — a limit outlined in the current constitution — Putin shifted to the prime minister’s seat in 2008, with close ally Dmitry Medvedev becoming a placeholder president.
The length of the presidency was extended to six years under Medvedev, and in 2012 Putin returned to the Kremlin as president. In 2018, he was re-elected for another six years.
Putin has weathered multiple international storms during his tenure. The 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula boosted his approval ratings that have remained high despite Russia’s economic troubles amid a showdown with the West.
Turkey vows strong military action if Syria truce violated
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed Wednesday that his military would launch its harshest retaliation yet if the Syrian government breaks a fragile truce in Idlib province brokered last week.
The cease-fire arranged by Turkey and Russia — which support opposing sides in the conflict — halted a three-month air and ground campaign by the Syrian government against the rebel-held province. That offensive killed hundreds and sent 1 million people fleeing toward the Turkish border.
The Russian-backed Syrian government offensive made significant gains in Syria’s last rebel stronghold, and Turkey sent thousands of troops across the border to reinforce the rebels, leading to rare direct fighting between Syrian and Turkish troops.
“If those across from us don’t keep their promise, we will never shy away from advancing on them in a much more serious way than before,” Erdogan said in his weekly address to his ruling party’s legislators.
Erdogan said there had been a number of small violations of the truce, which Turkey was monitoring carefully.
He said Turkey’s priority would be the security of its troops manning a dozen observation posts inside Idlib. Some of those posts now fall within Syrian government-controlled territory. The posts are in place as part of a previous cease-fire agreement reached in 2018.
“The security of our observation posts is at the top of our priorities. In the event of the smallest attack there, we not only will retaliate, we will reciprocate more heavily,” Erdogan said.
Erdogan added that Turkey was engaged in efforts to turn the cease-fire into a more lasting truce.
“We fought the necessary fight, and as a result signed a temporary ceasefire in Moscow. Now the issue is to transform this temporary cease-fire into a permanent one and we are swiftly pursuing that,” he said.
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told reporters that talks with a Russian delegation about the technicalities of the truce were progressing in a “positive and constructive” manner. The delegation arrived Tuesday.
Myanmar MPs reject Suu Kyi presidential bid
NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s parliament rejected on Wednesday a proposed constitutional amendment that would have allowed the country’s de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to officially become president.
The rejection had been expected because the proposal was opposed by the military, which under the constitution adopted when it held power, holds enough parliamentary seats to block any constitutional change.
The defeated motion was one of several constitutional changes proposed by Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy party, with most expected to be blocked.
Article 59(f) of the constitution bars a person from becoming president if his or her spouse or children are foreign citizens. Suu Kyi’s two sons are British nationals, as was her late husband.
Despite the rule, Suu Kyi holds executive power in the government because of a legal loophole that allowed the creation of the post of state counsellor, to which she was appointed. Under the arrangement the actual president — a member of her party — defers to her.
The efforts to change the constitution come ahead of a general election slated for late this year.
Suu Kyi’s party took power in 2016 by winning a landslide election victory after five decades of direct and indirect military rule.
But its intended reforms have been thwarted by the rules the military inserted in the 2008 constitution.
In addition to wielding a veto over constitutional change, the military controls three key ministries: defense, border and home affairs.