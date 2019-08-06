AA Alcoa Corporation 19.89 -0.26

ADBE Adobe Inc. 286.21 +5.85

AEP American Electric Power Co. 89.14 +1.12

AIG American International Group 54.38 +1.57

AMD Advanced Micro Devices 28.86 +0.87

AMGN Amgen Inc. 184.46 +2.96

BAC Bank of America Corp. 28.42 +0.34

BAM Brookfield Asset Mgmt. 48.62 +0.87

BLL Ball Corporation 73.95 +0.70

BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. 45.69 +0.31

C Citigroup Inc. 66.25 +1.07

CMCSA Comcast Corporation 42.07 +0.46

COST Costco Wholesale Corp. 269.31 +4.21

CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 11.95 +0.16

CVX Chevron Corporation 119.38 +0.64

DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 58.79 +0.97

DIS The Walt Disney Company 141.87 +3.57

ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget 8.47 +0.04

ETR Entergy Corporation 106.55 +1.64

FC Franklin Covey Co. 35.64 +0.80

GE General Electric Company 9.57 -0.09

HRB H&R Block, Inc. 26.91 +0.21

HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 61.76 -2.78

IBM Intl. Biz Machines Corp. 140.73 -0.03

INTC Intel Corporation 46.96 +0.31

JBLU JetBlue Airways Corp. 19.13 +0.24

JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 0.6465 -0.0357

JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 30.55 +0.35

LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 49.71 +0.75

MCK McKesson Corporation 139.00 -5.66

MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 38.65 -1.39

MSFT Microsoft Corporation 134.69 +2.48

MU Micron Technology, Inc. 42.62 +0.68

MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 44.83 -0.41

NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products 8.72 +0.07

NFLX Netflix, Inc. 310.10 +2.47

NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 38.54 +0.36

NWN NW Natural Holding Co. 70.74 +0.41

PCG PG&E Corporation 18.23 +0.28

PFE Pfizer Inc. 36.95 -0.01

SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 57.17 +1.12

SLB Schlumberger Limited 35.46 -0.53

T AT&T Inc. 33.96 +0.47

TGT Target Corporation 82.77 +1.98

TRV The Travelers Companies 145.96 +2.03

TSLA Tesla, Inc. 230.75 +2.43

UDR UDR, Inc. 46.33 +1.53

UNH UnitedHealth Group 248.28 +3.22

USB U.S. Bancorp 53.56 +0.51

USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.4489 -0.0062

USNA USANA Health Sciences 68.24 +2.46

UTMD Utah Medical Products 92.05 +0.21

VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 8.40 +0.09

VZ Verizon Communications 55.05 -0.17

WEN The Wendy’s Company 18.10 +0.43

WFC Wells Fargo & Company 46.93 +0.79

WMT Walmart Inc. 107.27 +1.45

X United States Steel Corp. 12.57 -0.07

XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 60.43 +0.80

ZION Zions Bancorp. 42.02 +0.84