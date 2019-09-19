AA Alcoa Corporation 21.94 +0.27
ADBE Adobe Inc. 281.26 +1.54
AEP American Electric Power Company, Inc. 93.18 +0.16
AIG American International Group, Inc. 57.89 +0.24
AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 30.29 -0.13
AMGN Amgen Inc. 195.65 +0.61
BAC Bank of America Corporation 29.82 -0.18
BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 54.16 +0.58
BLL Ball Corporation 74.28 -0.23
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 50.07 +0.21
C Citigroup Inc. 69.73 -0.36
CMCSA Comcast Corporation 46.68 -0.26
COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 287.83 -4.60
CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 12.81 +0.01
CVX Chevron Corporation 123.66 -0.52
DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 58.69 -0.62
DIS The Walt Disney Company 133.30 -3.50
ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 8.19 +0.04
ETR Entergy Corporation 115.08 +0.43
FC Franklin Covey Co. 36.33 +0.34
GE General Electric Company 9.42 +0.04
HRB H&R Block, Inc. 23.75 -0.30
HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 63.15 +0.28
IBM International Business Machines Corp. 142.97 +0.75
INTC Intel Corporation 51.57 -0.17
JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 17.11 -0.16
JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 0.8100 -0.0315
JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 32.15 -0.44
LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 55.08 -1.15
MCK McKesson Corporation 145.70 +1.98
MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 29.98 +0.05
MSFT Microsoft Corporation 141.07 +2.55
MU Micron Technology, Inc. 49.82 -0.66
MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 27.97 +0.17
NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 9.70 -0.08
NFLX Netflix, Inc. 286.60 -4.96
NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 42.62 -0.43
NWN Northwest Natural Holding Company 71.90 +0.38
PCG PG&E Corporation 12.20 +0.45
PFE Pfizer Inc. 36.51 +0.13
SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 59.23 -0.33
SLB Schlumberger Limited 37.76 -0.27
T AT&T Inc. 37.15 +0.39
TGT Target Corporation 107.87 +0.90
TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 146.94 +0.47
TSLA T esla, Inc. 246.60 +3.11
UDR UDR, Inc. 48.23 -0.08
UNH UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 232.85 +2.24
USB U.S. Bancorp 55.80 -0.11
USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.5080 +0.0080
USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 69.39 -0.37
UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 99.00 -0.70
VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 7.93 +0.01
VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 59.98 +0.05
WEN The Wendy’s Company 20.55 +0.44
WFC Wells Fargo & Company 48.91 -0.02
WMT Walmart Inc. 117.11 -0.05
X United States Steel Corporation 11.06 -1.39
XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 64.26 +0.25
ZION Zions Bancorporation 44.58 -0.50