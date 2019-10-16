AA Alcoa Corporation 19.46 +0.29
ADBE Adobe Inc. 279.39 +1.61
AEP American Electric Power 91.74 -0.29
AIG American International Group 54.68 +0.47
AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 30.72 +0.19
AMGN Amgen Inc. 204.66 +1.77
BAC Bank of America Corp. 29.73 +0.59
BAM Brookfield Asset Mngt. 52.95 +0.50
BLL Ball Corporation 72.16 -0.76
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 51.83 +0.27
C Citigroup Inc. 71.22 +0.98
CMCSA Comcast Corporation 45.67 +0.44
COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 298.39 +0.87
CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 12.11 +0.30
CVX Chevron Corporation 116.31 +0.13
DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 53.64 +0.65
DIS The Walt Disney Company 129.76 +0.06
ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM 8.46 +0.12
ETR Entergy Corporation 115.55 -1.06
FC Franklin Covey Co. 35.82 +0.83
GE General Electric Company 8.89 +0.17
HRB H&R Block, Inc. 23.44 -0.17
HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 61.84 +0.48
IBM Int. Business Machines 143.00 +0.96
INTC Intel Corporation 52.65 +1.01
JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 17.14 +0.23
JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 1.0100 +0.0181
JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 35.48 +0.80
LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 54.16 +0.13
MCK McKesson Corporation 138.17 +4.07
MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 29.10 +0.64
MSFT Microsoft Corporation 141.57 +2.02
MU Micron Technology, Inc. 46.46 +1.60
MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 29.82 +0.14
NATR Nature’s Sunshine 9.44 +0.59
NFLX Netflix, Inc. 284.25 -1.28
NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 41.91 -0.21
NWN Northwest Natural 69.54 -0.46
PCG PG&E Corporation 7.71 +0.04
PFE Pfizer Inc. 36.50 +0.20
SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 56.76 +0.82
SLB Schlumberger Limited 32.81 +0.24
T AT&T Inc. 37.90 +0.43
TGT Target Corporation 111.89 +0.74
TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 143.31 +0.20
TSLA Tesla, Inc. 257.89 +0.93
UDR UDR, Inc. 48.55 +0.04
UNH UnitedHealth Group 238.59 +18.00
USB U.S. Bancorp 53.76 +0.50
USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.5100 +0.0100
USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 68.96 +0.28
UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 91.95 +0.10
VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 6.96 0.00
VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 60.55 +0.95
WEN The Wendy’s Company 20.90 -0.25
WFC Wells Fargo & Company 50.11 +0.84
WMT Walmart Inc. 119.53 +0.36
X United States Steel Corporation 11.43 +0.27
XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 63.15 -0.13
ZION Zions Bancorporation 44.76 +0.61