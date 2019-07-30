AA Alcoa Corporation 23.04 -0.08
ADBE Adobe Inc. 303.64 -3.58
AEP American Electric Power Co. 88.72 -1.02
AIG American International Group 56.32 -0.16
AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 33.87 +0.39
AMGN Amgen Inc. 176.45 +0.37
BAC Bank of America Corporation 30.89 +0.37
BAM Brookfield Asset Management 49.19 -0.28
BLL Ball Corporation 72.78 +0.50
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 44.56 -0.83
C Citigroup Inc. 71.71 -0.05
CMCSA Comcast Corporation 44.08 -0.15
COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 279.50 -0.63
CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 12.11 +0.34
CVX Chevron Corporation 124.34 +0.11
DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 62.63 +0.17
DIS The Walt Disney Company 144.93 -1.46
ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget 8.85 -0.14
ETR Entergy Corporation 103.88 -1.06
FC Franklin Covey Co. 37.85 +1.00
GE General Electric Company 10.52 +0.14
HRB H&R Block, Inc. 27.86 +0.07
HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 68.88 +0.70
IBM IBM Corp 149.77 -1.11
INTC Intel Corporation 51.70 -0.81
JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 19.46 +0.02
JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 0.7914 +0.0409
JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 30.69 -0.25
LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 52.55 -0.33
MCK McKesson Corporation 142.52 +1.24
MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 40.19 -0.10
MSFT Microsoft Corporation 140.35 -0.68
MU Micron Technology, Inc. 47.46 +0.64
MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 29.51 +0.80
NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products 9.29 +0.32
NFLX Netflix, Inc. 325.93 -6.77
NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 40.60 +0.54
NWN Northwest Natural Holding Co. 71.44 +0.04
PCG PG&E Corporation 18.00 -0.28
PFE Pfizer Inc. 38.79 -2.66
SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 62.36 +0.53
SLB Schlumberger Limited 39.55 +0.34
T AT&T Inc. 34.18 -0.16
TGT Target Corporation 86.88 -0.35
TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 147.62 -1.12
TSLA Tesla, Inc. 242.26 +6.49
UDR UDR, Inc. 46.60 +0.04
UNH UnitedHealth Group Incorp. 254.93 +1.11
USB U.S. Bancorp 57.14 +0.08
USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.4301 -0.0548
USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 69.18 +2.16
UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 86.30 +1.09
VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 8.13 +0.18
VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 56.63 -0.74
WEN The Wendy’s Company 18.48 -0.12
WFC Wells Fargo & Company 48.55 +0.27
WMT Walmart Inc. 112.06 -0.21
X United States Steel Corp. 15.71 +0.44
XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 60.59 -0.39
ZION Zions Bancorp 45.48 +0.83