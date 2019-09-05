AA Alcoa Corporation 19.62 +1.34
ADBE Adobe Inc. 287.75 +3.15
AEP American Electric Power Company, Inc. 91.53 -1.52
AIG American International Group, Inc. 54.68 +0.28
AMD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 31.50 +0.55
AMGN Amgen Inc. 207.65 +1.33
BAC Bank of America Corporation 28.12 +0.81
BAM Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 53.10 +0.65
BLL Ball Corporation 78.71 -2.07
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 48.51 +0.39
C Citigroup Inc. 66.34 +2.06
CMCSA Comcast Corporation 46.41 +0.89
COST Costco Wholesale Corporation 296.97 +0.85
CTL CenturyLink, Inc. 11.86 +0.20
CVX Chevron Corporation 117.64 +0.39
DAL Delta Air Lines, Inc. 58.19 +0.96
DIS The Walt Disney Company 138.84 +0.95
ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 7.94 +0.15
ETR Entergy Corporation 114.50 -1.07
FC Franklin Covey Co. 37.15 +0.96
GE General Electric Company 8.81 +0.01
HRB H&R Block, Inc. 24.24 +0.06
HSIC Henry Schein, Inc. 61.83 +0.77
IBM International Business Machines Corporation 140.97 +4.65
INTC Intel Corporation 50.10 +1.18
JBLU JetBlue Airways Corporation 16.52 +0.13
JCP J. C. Penney Company, Inc. 0.7542 +0.0347
JWN Nordstrom, Inc. 31.07 +1.56
LUV Southwest Airlines Co. 52.52 +0.42
MCK McKesson Corporation 141.37 +0.83
MMSI Merit Medical Systems, Inc. 29.79 -2.74
MSFT Microsoft Corporation 140.05 +2.42
MU Micron Technology, Inc. 49.03 +2.22
MYGN Myriad Genetics, Inc. 24.68 +1.11
NATR Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. 9.07 +0.05
NFLX Netflix, Inc. 293.25 +1.73
NUS Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 42.71 +1.82
NWN Northwest Natural Holding Company 71.24 -0.47
PCG PG&E Corporation 10.56 -0.13
PFE Pfizer Inc. 36.34 +0.51
SKYW SkyWest, Inc. 57.11 +0.91
SLB Schlumberger Limited 34.06 +1.08
T AT&T Inc. 35.89 +0.17
TGT Target Corporation 108.54 +1.18
TRV The Travelers Companies, Inc. 151.74 +1.58
TSLA Tesla, Inc. 229.58 +8.90
UDR UDR, Inc. 48.35 -0.35
UNH UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 229.59 +2.86
USB U.S. Bancorp 53.27 +0.81
USEG U.S. Energy Corp. 0.5681 +0.0281
USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. 70.15 +1.83
UTMD Utah Medical Products, Inc. 97.58 +2.78
VSLR Vivint Solar, Inc. 8.26 +0.01
VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 58.59 +0.41
WEN The Wendy’s Company 22.79 +0.54
WFC Wells Fargo & Company 47.62 +1.12
WMT Walmart Inc. 115.44 -0.47
X United States Steel Corporation 11.60 +0.34
XEL Xcel Energy Inc. 65.15 -0.67
ZION Zions Bancorporation, National Association 41.14 +1.13